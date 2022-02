Division III men’s lacrosse hit the ground running this week with more than 30 programs in action. It’s worth noting that plenty of teams have yet to play a game, as there’s still a few weeks before the NESCAC officially begins its season. Defending national champion RIT, along with many others, will play their first meaningful games next week. That said, there was still plenty of excitement over the weekend that led to records being broken and the first upset of the young 2022 season — warranting an update to the Nike/USA Lacrosse Division III Men’s Top 20.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO