Benchmark retail diesel price above $4/g, first time since March 2014

By John Kingston
freightwaves.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since St. Patrick’s Day in 2014, the national average diesel price has crossed the $4/gallon mark. With a gain of 6.8 cts/g, the benchmark price published by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration came in at $4.019/g. The price on St. Patrick’s Day in 2014 was...

www.freightwaves.com

Wyoming News

Wholesale prices jump in January as inflation continues to soar

(The Center Square) – Wholesale prices jumped a full percentage point in January and 9.7 percent over last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday, as inflation continues its rapid rise. “On an unadjusted basis, final demand prices moved up 9.7 percent for the 12 months ended January 2022,” BLS said. That increase comes after a 0.9% increase in November and a 0.4% increase in December. ...
The Independent

Petrol and diesel prices on the rise, Government figures show

The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has jumped by 0.6p to 146.95p per litre, according to Government figures.Data published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) showed the average price on Monday was the highest since it hit 147.53p per litre in November last year.It comes after separate figures from the AA suggested petrol and diesel prices both struck record highs over the weekend.The new BEIS data showed that the price of diesel increased by 0.8p to 151.10p per litre on Monday compared with last week.The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet...
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices likely surged again in January as inflation accelerates

Wholesale prices likely accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply-chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department is releasing the producer price index on Tuesday morning, providing a fresh look at just how hot inflation ran in January. Economists expect the gauge – which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers – to show that prices surged 0.5% in January from the previous month.
CBS News

Ukraine tensions drive gas prices to their highest level in years

Fears of a possible Russian attack on Ukraine are adding to rising global oil prices, causing more pain at the pump for U.S. motorists. Gasoline prices surged across the U.S. this week to their highest level in eight years amid rising concerns that a military conflict in Eastern Europe could drive up energy costs. The average price of a gallon of gas hit $3.49 on Wednesday, according to AAA, up four cents from the previous week and roughly a dollar from a year ago. It is the highest price since October 2014, according to the Energy Department.
FOXBusiness

Warmer weather will send gas prices soaring 'a lot higher,' analyst warns

Gas prices will soar higher as a result of warmer weather, summer travelers boosting demand and the blending of summer gasoline, Patrick de Haan, GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis told "Varney & Co." Monday. "All of the factors are going to point to an upward trajectory when we start seeing...
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.36 to $95.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.04 to $96.48 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.78 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.96 a gallon. March natural gas rose 26 cents to $4.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
Telegraph

Petrol prices surge to fresh record high

Petrol prices are expected to spiral further in the coming weeks after surging to a record high as fears over an Russian invasion of Ukraine ramps up pressure on squeezed households. The cost of petrol jumped to 148.02p a litre on average over the weekend, eclipsing its recent record set...
Land Line Media

Diesel hits $4 mark

It now costs more than $4, on average, for a gallon of diesel in the U.S., according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report. The EIA report released Feb. 14 showed a national average price per gallon of $4.019, up from $3.951, a week ago. This week’s increases included...
kitco.com

Is gold price about to sprint?

(Kitco News) Inflation in the U.S. is now at 7.5% — the highest level in forty years. For the U.S. stocks, this means more losses as markets price in a more aggressive Federal Reserve. But for gold, this means more demand as investors turn to the precious metal for protection.
Autoblog

Gas prices — they're lower than you think

Politicians and various bad-at-math members of the mass media are doing a heroic job of informing Americans that we are paying higher-than-ever prices for gasoline to fill our cars. Fortunately for us, that is entirely false. On the surface, it looks pretty bad. The average price at the pump rose...
Inman.com

Mortgage rates rise above 4% for first time since December 2019

The prospect of more severe Fed tightening has spooked bond market investors, pushing rates for conforming 30-year fixed-rate mortgages above 4 percent for the first time since December 2019, according to a daily index of rate lock data compiled by Optimal Blue. The Optimal Blue Mortgage Market Indices also show...
The Independent

Warning over price rises as cost of diesel reaches new high

Diesel prices have reached a new high, leading to fears that businesses will further increase prices for consumers.The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.The previous record high was 151.10p on November 20.The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.Average petrol prices are 147.67p, which is within 0.05p of its most expensive level.Many companies have already warned they will increase prices due to rising costs from raw materials, wages and energy bills.AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Businesses warned this week that they have no option but to pass on higher costs to consumers.“The latest jump in the price of diesel, the workhorse fuel of business and haulage, ramps up that inflationary pressure even more.” Read More Prince Andrew’s massage therapist claims royal ‘was constant sex pest’Cressida Dick news: Priti Patel and Sadiq Khan clash over departureUkraine news: US says Russia sending more troops to border
DailyFx

Gold Price Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since November

The price of gold trades to a fresh monthly high ($1842) following the kneejerk reaction to the larger-than-expected uptick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), and bullion may continue to retrace the decline from the November high ($1877) if it manages to clear the opening range for 2022. Gold...
