ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night 201: Make your predictions for Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Miami Herald
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 201 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m....

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 2/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC 271, preview UFC Fight Night headlined by Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill, discuss the Super Bowl, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 271. They give a preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill. They take a break from MMA by discussing the Super Bowl. The show closes with some casual wrestling talk.
WWE
firstsportz.com

UFC 271: Twitter goes crazy as Jared Cannonier finishes Derek Brunson with second round TKO

UFC 271 witnessed one of the greatest knockouts of the night. Jared Cannonier with a statement in the main card against top contender Derek Brunson. Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson came into this fight with the sole intention of being the next title contender. While Brunson almost finished Cannonier in the first round, Jared showed why is one of the best in the business as he TKO’d Brunson in the second round. UFC 271 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and the entire arena was stunned by Jared’s TKO.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Tai Tuivasa's stunning KO of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271

Tau Tuivasa registered the biggest win of his career Saturday when he entered enemy territory to upset Derrick Lewis in the UFC 271 co-main event. Tuivasa (15-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) extended his winning streak to five fights with a second-round knockout win over Lewis (26-8 MMA in 17-7 UFC) in the heavyweight bout. Not only did “Bam Bam” get the job done, but he did it in his opponent’s home town at Toyota Center in Houston.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Rodriguez
Person
Jonathan Pearce
Person
Chas Skelly
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’

One of the most anticipated matchups of the year will go down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets former division king Robert Whittaker in a rematch 28 months in the making.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights

Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights from UFC 271, courtesy of the UFC. UFC 271 took place on Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. Derrick Lewis (26-9, 1 no-contest) squared off against Tai Tuivasa (14-3) in a heavyweight contest that was a three-round fight. The fight aired live on the ESPN+ pay-per-view main card. Catch more video highlights below.
UFC
uticaphoenix.net

What’s Next For Israel Adesanya After Unanimous Decision Win Over

Israel Adesanya retains UFC middleweight title with a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker. The fight was close after the first round. Whittaker landed 4 out of 8 takedowns in the fight but Israel leg kicks and takedown defense was the story tonight. When Whittaker landed the takedown, Israel got back immediately. Israel leg kicks to Whittaker’s right hamstring and calves are going to leave him with multiple bruises.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Las Vegas#Espn#Combat#N A
Bloody Elbow

UFC 271 bonuses: Tuivasa and Cannonier take POTN with exciting finishes

The Toyota Center in Houston, TX was home to a great evening of fights at UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2. The card saw two (T)KOs, four submissions and eight decisions, including two split-decisions. POTN: Tuivasa, Cannonier. FOTN: Silva de Andrade vs. Morozov. Tonight’s early action opened with Maxim Grishin...
UFC
MiddleEasy

Jared Cannonier Viciously Elbows Derek Brunson For Knockout Win – UFC 271 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight contest between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson is taking place now (Saturday, Feb. 12, 2021) at UFC 271. Cannonier misses with a leg kick. Brunson lands a body kick. Cannonier is the one advancing early on. Brunson level changes but Cannonier separates pretty quick. Brunson goes for the takedown again. Cannonier lands some elbows but Brunson doesn’t give up and eventually lands the takedown. Cannonier is able to get back to his feet though. Cannonier lands a leg kick. Brunson responds with a body kick and a straight left. Brunson shoots again and has Cannonier clinched up against the fence. Cannonier separates again. Brunson lands a left but sees his takedown attempt stuffed. Brunson doesn’t give up and has him clinched up against the fence. Brunson gets the body lock takedown and moves to full mount! Cannonier defends and has him in his half guard now. Cannonier is able to get back to his feet and just misses a head kick. Brunson catches and drops Cannonier with a right hand! Brunson sinks in the rear naked choke but Cannonier is able to survive until the bell!
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Adesanya beats Whittaker by decision to retain UFC title

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made it 2-0 against his biggest competitive rival Saturday night. Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the UFC 271 main event in Houston to retain the 185-pound title for the fourth time. Adesanya previously beat Whittaker by second-round knockout in...
UFC
BBC

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya untouchable at middleweight; the Rock praises huge Tai Tuivasa knockout

It was a night to remember in Houston at UFC 271 as Israel Adesanya showed his class against former champion Robert Whittaker to retain his middleweight title. Adesanya's fourth successful title defence was a chess match as the New Zealander pulled off a unanimous points win, while heavyweight Tai Tuivasa and middleweight Jarod Cannonier enjoyed huge knockout wins.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 271 fight fallout: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, options for Tai Tuivasa to consider as next foe

UFC 271 wrapped up on Saturday night with the reaffirmation that Israel Adesanya is the best middleweight in the world. The champion beat beating a game Robert Whittaker by decision in their rematch atop the card. Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier emphatically stamped his place as the UFC middleweight championship title challenger by elbowing Derrick Brunson into another dimension.
UFC
MMAmania.com

30-0! Watch Khabib knockout Max Holloway in Metaverse boxing match (Video)

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov knocked out ex-UFC featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in their history-making boxing match staged last weekend in the much-ballyhooed Metaverse. I wasn’t sure what to expect from the new virtual reality arena but I was hoping for something akin to “Ready Player One” and not...
UFC
Maxim

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya Scrapes by Robert Whittaker, Tai Tuivasa Knocks Out Derrick Lewis

Israel Adesanya remains one of the UFC’s most dynamic champions, but his latest victory came after an intense battle that went to the judges’ scorecards. Israel Adesanya (22-1) returned to the cage in UFC 271’s main event on Saturday night in Houston, where he took on Australia’s Robert Whittaker (23-6). It was the Nigerian-born Kiwi’s second meeting with the Aussie, after he knocked him out to win the middleweight title in 2019.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy