With the ball in guard Caitlin Clark’s hands, forward/guard Angel Reese, who led the way with a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds, reached in, avoided the foul and won possession for her team in what wound up being her biggest play of the night late in the fourth quarter. Reese then sprinted down the court with her finger pointed to the other end, signifying the ebb and flow of the game’s momentum finally turned in Maryland women’s basketball’s favor.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO