The next GI trend: More advanced-stage cancer

Benjamin Miron, MD: It’s hard to think about all the eventualities that could happen. A lot of times, you don’t have multiple opportunities for some patients, so you try to make the best decision that you can. That involves taking the data, which isn’t always based on the exact person in front of you. But sometimes you have to take into consideration the best data that you have and try to fit your patient to that data, both in consideration of the clinical factors that are relevant to the case and what each individual brings of themselves to that decision. Those are overwhelmingly huge factors in what you eventually do, because people have preferences, individual limitations, and wants and needs. That combined with what you know about their case, as far as data points go, help you make that decision.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO