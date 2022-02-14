ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next GI trend: More advanced-stage cancer

As the COVID-19 pandemic demanded all hands on deck in the medical community, and patients put off preventive care, many other medical services fell by the wayside. The resulting ripple effects may be felt for years to come. Disruptions to routine colorectal screenings and checkups could mean physicians will...

Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
Health

Late-Stage Colorectal Cancer Is on the Rise in Young Adults, New Study Shows

Colorectal cancer—especially in more advanced stages—is increasingly becoming a young person's disease, according to a study published January 26 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention. The new research points to the need of earlier screening initiatives for younger people who are experiencing symptoms or have a family history of disease.
CANCER
New Scientist

Cheap blood test detects lung cancer at an early and treatable stage

A blood test that can detect lung cancer before people get symptoms may save lives by allowing early treatment. Lung cancer has a 63 per cent survival rate if it is caught early and hasn’t spread to other parts of the body. Once it spreads, the survival rate drops to 7 per cent.
CANCER
Medscape News

Primary Immunodeficiencies Linked to Early-Onset GI Cancers

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Patients with primary immunodeficiencies, also known as inborn errors of immunity (IEIs), are at higher risk for early-onset gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. These patients should be screened for GI cancers earlier...
CANCER
uky.edu

Brainson Lab Developing New Treatment Approaches for Lung Cancer

Recent findings in the laboratory of University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center researcher Christine Brainson, Ph.D., could lead to promising treatments for two molecular subtypes of lung cancer. Cancer is caused by certain changes to genes that control the way our cells function, especially how they grow and divide. Brainson,...
CANCER
onclive.com

Criteria Used to Diagnose Small Cell Lung Cancer

Jared Weiss, MD: Hello, and thank you for joining this OncLive® webinar titled “Updates in Small Cell Lung Cancer: Treating Relapsed Disease.” I’m Jared Weiss. I’m a medical oncologist who focuses on thoracic cancers and cancers of the head and neck, and I run a joint section of thoracic and head and neck oncology at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center [at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill, North Carolina]. I’m joined by Dr Carl Gay, also a thoracic head and neck medical oncologist and an associate professor at [The University of Texas] MD Anderson Cancer Center [in Houston, Texas]. Welcome.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Independent

‘Major breakthrough’ on pancreatic cancer as scientists on cusp of two-in-one treatment to extend life

British scientists have hailed a major breakthrough in the fight against pancreatic cancer with the development of a two-in-one treatment that could significantly improve survival rates, which have barely improved in the last 50 years.Researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research in London combined two treatments already used in hospitals as part of their research and tested them on mice.One of the treatments is immunotherapy which involves a drug that works up the immune system to fight the cancer. The drug blocks the protein that stops the immune system from attacking cancer cells and has had major success against some...
CANCER
Cancer Health

Immunotherapy Improves Survival for People With Liver Cancer

A combination of two immune checkpoint inhibitors, Imfinzi (durvalumab) and tremelimumab, led to improved overall survival for people with advanced liver cancer, while Imfinzi plus chemotherapy prolonged survival for those with biliary tract cancer, according to studies to be presented this week at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. Another trial showed that Keytruda (pembrolizumab) also improved survival for liver cancer patients.
CANCER
news-shield.com

Aberrant Lipid Metabolism ID'd in Early-Stage Lung Cancer

THURSDAY, Feb. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A plasma assay that detects dysregulated lipids has potential as a screening method for early-stage lung cancer, according to a study published in the Feb. 2 issue of Science Translational Medicine. Guangxi Wang, from the Peking University Health Science Center in Beijing, and...
CANCER
Medscape News

Improved Follow-up Needed to Find Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancers

A relatively large number of late-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDACs) are detected during follow-up surveillance, yet no single patient- or protocol-specific factor appears to be significantly associated with detecting late-stage disease during this period, according to a new systematic literature review and meta-analysis. The researchers, led by Ankit Chhoda, MD,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Press

Illumina partners with centers across France to advance a precision medicine approach for patients with late-stage cancer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), today announced an agreement with the Jean Perrin Center at the Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital in France to assess the clinical value of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) in cancer therapy options in patients with late-stage disease compared to use of current standard of care, including small panel tests. Evidence from the CELIA (comprehensive genomic profiling impact) research study will be used to support a precision medicine approach for patients with late-stage cancer within the French healthcare system.
CANCER
onclive.com

Encouraging Developments in Therapies for Relapsed/Refractory Advanced Bladder Cancer

Benjamin Miron, MD: It’s hard to think about all the eventualities that could happen. A lot of times, you don’t have multiple opportunities for some patients, so you try to make the best decision that you can. That involves taking the data, which isn’t always based on the exact person in front of you. But sometimes you have to take into consideration the best data that you have and try to fit your patient to that data, both in consideration of the clinical factors that are relevant to the case and what each individual brings of themselves to that decision. Those are overwhelmingly huge factors in what you eventually do, because people have preferences, individual limitations, and wants and needs. That combined with what you know about their case, as far as data points go, help you make that decision.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study validates therapy for aggressive bladder cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
CANCER
beckersasc.com

4 recent GI research developments

Four recent gastroenterology research developments from the past 10 days:. 1. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center have found that the drug adagrasib could be helpful in the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers. The drug targets the KRAS G12C gene mutation, which is common in gastrointestinal cancers and inhibits gastrointestinal...
CANCER
healio.com

Dual checkpoint blockade shows promising activity in advanced cervical cancer

Balstilimab plus zalifrelimab demonstrated promising and durable activity among women with recurrent and/or metastatic cervical cancer who relapsed after platinum-based therapy, according to a phase 2 study in Journal of Clinical Oncology. The combination of checkpoint inhibitors also showed favorable tolerability, researchers wrote. “Thanks to screening, most cervical cancers are...
CANCER

