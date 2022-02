RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A death in Richland County's main jail facility is now under investigation by the sheriff's department. The department announced on Saturday that jail staff had found an inmate deceased at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center that morning. The sheriff's office said the victim, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Lason Butler of Orangeburg, was found in his cell and did not appear to have signs of trauma.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO