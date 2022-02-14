Foo Fighters Add North American Tour Dates: Are They Coming To Your City?

Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Foo Fighters already have a busy year ahead of them, but Dave Grohl likes to stay active so it should be no surprise that they're expanding their 2022 tour . They'll be heading back to North America after a summer filled with festival appearances and a European tour. The majority of the new dates are happening in Canada between September and October, but fans in South Dakota and Oregon will be happy to see their states on the map, too.

Check out the Foos' announcement and a full list of tour dates below.

Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates

02-26 Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival

03-15 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

03-18 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

03-20 Buenos Aires, Argentina- Lollapalooza Argentina

03-22 Asunción Paraguay - Asuncionico Festival

03-27 São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil

03-25 Bogotá, Colombia - Festival Estereo Picnic

04-29-05-01 Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival

05-01 New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05-14 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

05-15 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

05-18 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

05-20 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

05-22 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

05-24 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

05-27 Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival

06-08 Berlin, Germany - Flughafen Tempelhof

06-10 Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival

06-12 Milan, Italy - I-Days

06-14 Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakob-Park

06-16 Valencia, Spain - Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias

06-18 Lisbon, Portugal - Rock in Rio Lisbon

06-20 Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

06-22 Nîmes, France - Festival de Nimes

06-23 Nîmes, France - Festival de Nimes

06-25 Manchester, England - Emirates Old Trafford

06-27 Birmingham, England - Villa Park

06-30 London, England - London Stadium

07-02 London, England - London Stadium

07-17 Queens, NY - Citi Field

07-19 Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07-22 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre

07-24 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

07-27 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

07-29 Montreal, Quebec - Oshega Music and Arts Festival

08-01 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

08-03 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

08-06 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

08-08 West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

08-10 Big Sky, MT - Big Sky Events Arena

08-13 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

08-18 Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

08-20 Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

09-18 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

09-21 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Arena

09-23 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - SaskTel Centre

09-25 Regina, Saskatchewan - Brandt Centre

09-27 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

09-29 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome

10-01 Penticton, British Columbia - South Okanagan Events Centre

10-03 Victoria, British Columbia - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

10-05 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

10-07 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater