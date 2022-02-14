Foo Fighters Add North American Tour Dates: Are They Coming To Your City?
Foo Fighters already have a busy year ahead of them, but Dave Grohl likes to stay active so it should be no surprise that they're expanding their 2022 tour . They'll be heading back to North America after a summer filled with festival appearances and a European tour. The majority of the new dates are happening in Canada between September and October, but fans in South Dakota and Oregon will be happy to see their states on the map, too.
Check out the Foos' announcement and a full list of tour dates below.
Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates
02-26 Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival
03-15 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
03-18 Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile
03-20 Buenos Aires, Argentina- Lollapalooza Argentina
03-22 Asunción Paraguay - Asuncionico Festival
03-27 São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil
03-25 Bogotá, Colombia - Festival Estereo Picnic
04-29-05-01 Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival
05-01 New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05-14 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
05-15 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
05-18 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
05-20 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
05-22 Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville
05-24 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
05-27 Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival
06-08 Berlin, Germany - Flughafen Tempelhof
06-10 Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival
06-12 Milan, Italy - I-Days
06-14 Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakob-Park
06-16 Valencia, Spain - Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias
06-18 Lisbon, Portugal - Rock in Rio Lisbon
06-20 Madrid, Spain - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium
06-22 Nîmes, France - Festival de Nimes
06-23 Nîmes, France - Festival de Nimes
06-25 Manchester, England - Emirates Old Trafford
06-27 Birmingham, England - Villa Park
06-30 London, England - London Stadium
07-02 London, England - London Stadium
07-17 Queens, NY - Citi Field
07-19 Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07-22 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre
07-24 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
07-27 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
07-29 Montreal, Quebec - Oshega Music and Arts Festival
08-01 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
08-03 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
08-06 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
08-08 West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre
08-10 Big Sky, MT - Big Sky Events Arena
08-13 Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
08-18 Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium
08-20 Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium
09-18 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
09-21 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Arena
09-23 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - SaskTel Centre
09-25 Regina, Saskatchewan - Brandt Centre
09-27 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place
09-29 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome
10-01 Penticton, British Columbia - South Okanagan Events Centre
10-03 Victoria, British Columbia - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
10-05 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
10-07 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
