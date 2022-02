The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Atlanta Hawks tonight and then get a well-deserved break as the All-Star Weekend happens this year in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. For several Cavaliers, though, the break won’t be as long because some of the players are involved in playing in a few of the various events. That includes Darius Garland, who was selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference squad, and now Jarrett Allen, who was just announced Monday as being a replacement for an injured James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO