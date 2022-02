Several Waterville families were displaced by a fire that heavily damaged an apartment building on Silver Place. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the blaze. According to the KJ, the Waterville Fire Department got the call about the fire at 5 Silver Place (a dead end extension of Silver Street) at about Noon. Firefighters say the fire appears to have started in an apartment on the first floor, near the back of the building. Damage was most contained to just a few of the units.

WATERVILLE, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO