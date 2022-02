Hello Gorgeous! Upscale country living is just what the doctor ordered. This home is charming & well maintained. It has a hint of formal and all the charm & comfort of country. This home offers a formal dining area, huge ceilings, a stunning staircase, cozy fireplace & large eat-in kitchen w/custom cabinets & a breakfast area. Need a great room, man cave or a she shed?? You can finish the lower level any way you want! The Master Suite offers a new LARGE walk-in shower, walk-in closet & lots of room for your furniture. The coffered ceiling adds to the ambiance. The floor plan offers enough space for everyone. You can enjoy the deck during all the seasons--surrounded by nature--grab a cup of coffee and relax. Dual HVAC units for energy efficiency. Maintenance free decking. New wet bar in the kitchen. The two car attached garage is a plus! Osage School District. Some furnishings are available for additional purchase.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO