ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Texas alleges Facebook’s facial recognition practices violated privacy protections

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Klar
abc27 News
abc27 News
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Zd9F_0eEQIfTy00

( The Hill ) – Texas is suing Facebook over allegations that the social media giant violated Texans’ privacy through the company’s previous use of facial recognition technology, according to a complaint filed Monday.

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said in a statement. “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The lawsuit alleges Facebook, now under the parent company Meta, captured biometric data of Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent and failed to destroy collected identifiers within a reasonable time.

The lawsuit also alleges that Facebook violated the privacy of people who were not even users on the platform by collecting biometric identifiers from photos and videos “innocently uploaded by friends and family who did use Facebook.”

Take down that post!: What to do if someone posts video of you without consent

“There was no way for such non-users to know of or contest this exploitation,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit was first reported by The Wall Street Journal . A person familiar with the matter told the Journal the lawsuit seeks civil penalties in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

A Meta spokesperson denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

“These claims are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Shares of Facebook parent Meta plunge 22% on lower profits

Facebook settled a separate class-action lawsuit, based around Illinois privacy law, over its use of facial recognition for about $650 million in 2020.

Since then, the company said it would cease using facial recognition, at least for the time being.

In November, Facebook said it would shut down its facial recognition system and delete more than a billion individual facial recognition templates. The system gave users the option to automatically be notified when they appeared in photos or videos posted by others, as well as suggested users to “tag” themselves and others in photos and videos they post.

Paxton’s complaint acknowledges Facebook’s announcement to end facial recognition but says it is not enough.

Midstate parents shocked to find au pair posted videos of kids without consent

“By that point, however, it had spent more than a decade secretly exploiting Texans and their personal information to perfect its AI apparatus. There can be no free pass for Facebook unlawfully invading the privacy rights of tens of millions of Texas residents by misappropriating their data and putting one of their most personal and valuable possession — records of their facial geometry — at risk from hackers and bad actors, all to build an AI-powered virtual reality empire,” the complaint states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Treasury reconsiders IRS facial recognition technology over privacy concerns

(Washington, DC) -- The Treasury Department is reconsidering IRS use of facial recognition software for access to the tax agency's website. Bloomberg reports Treasury and the IRS are looking for alternatives to ID.me because of privacy concerns about the software brand. Concerns started ramping up for privacy advocates after the IRS announced it will require people to enroll with ID.me before they can file their taxes online.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
cbs19.tv

IRS will start using facial recognition to access tax information

Why will you soon have to scan your face to access your IRS tax information?. You will still be able to file your tax return the old-fashioned way, with paper documents sent via snail mail. But by this summer, anyone who wants to access records on the IRS website will be required to record a video of their face and send it to a third party, like ID.me.
TECHNOLOGY
fortworthreport.org

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Facebook’s parent company over use of facial recognition tech

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., saying the technology conglomerate infringed on the state’s privacy protections by using facial recognition technology on its users without their consent.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Meta to Pay $90 Million to Settle Decade-Old Facebook Data Privacy Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, agreed to pay $90 million to settle a long-running data privacy lawsuit over its use of cookies in 2010-11 to track users’ internet use even after they had logged off. The settlement was submitted for approval late Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The agreement is subject to court approval. The $90 million will be distributed among plaintiffs who submit verified claims that they were affected by Facebook’s web tracking. If finalized, it stands to rank as one of top 10 largest data...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google faces lawsuits over location-tracking practices from U.S. states

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Texas, Indiana and the District of Columbia sued Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) on Monday over what they called deceptive location-tracking practices that invade users’ privacy. "Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
SlashGear

IRS does an about-face on facial recognition plans

The IRS is abandoning plans to require facial recognition to authenticate online access following criticism from politicians, privacy advocates, and tech experts, forcing the agency to look at other options to beef up security. The agency ignited a firestorm when it announced it was partnering with ID.me to use its facial recognition tech; the plan was to require it for … Continue reading
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

I examined 50 popular websites’ data collection habits — and the results aren’t good

The owners of Google and Facebook were both heavily fined for using cookies illegally at the tail end of 2021 by the French data protection authority, Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Liberté (CNIL). On the French versions of Google, its sister platform YouTube, and Facebook, users were being asked to consent to cookies in such a way that it was much easier for them to accept than reject the request. They could accept cookies with just one click but there was a more laborious process for refusing.
INTERNET
9to5Mac

EARN IT bill to tackle CSAM made it through committee; threat to encryption remains

The ridiculously named EARN IT bill – the Eliminating Abuse and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act – has made it through committee stage. Like many measures designed to tackle Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), the bill is well intentioned, but could have some very significant unintended consequences. These may include making it harder to prosecute offenders, and making end-to-end encryption less available …
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Rights#Privacy Law#Facial Recognition#Texans#Big Tech#Meta#The Wall Street Journal
TechRadar

Facial recognition will soon be optional for government agencies using ID.me

The identity verification company ID.me has announced that it will make facial recognition verification optional for public sector government partners. The Virginia-based company recently made headlines after the IRS revealed its plans to require US taxpayers to submit a video selfie in order to create an account on its website. However, following backlash from citizens, privacy advocates and lawmakers, the government agency has since backtracked on these plans.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

'Don't be Google': The rise of privacy focused startups

Google once used the slogan "don't be evil" to distinguish itself from its competitors, but now a growing number of pro-privacy startups are rallying to the mantra "don't be Google". They are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits. "Google made a lot of good tools for a lot of people," says Marko Saric, a Dane living in Belgium who set up Plausible Analytics in Estonia in 2019. "But over the years they changed their approach without really thinking what is right, what is wrong, what is evil, what is not."
INTERNET
WEKU

Texas sues Meta, saying it misused facial recognition data

Texas sued Facebook parent company Meta for exploiting the biometric data of millions of people in the state - including those who used the platform and those who did not. The company, according to a suit filed by state Attorney General Ken Paxton, violated state privacy laws and should be responsible for billions of dollars in damages.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Interesting Engineering

A cybercrime group frames activists by planting fake evidence on their devices

Cybersecurity is one of the biggest concerns of the modern internet age. A team of researchers has unearthed crucial information about the shadowy hacker group dubbed ModifiedElephant — which has targeted people throughout India for nearly a decade, according to a report posted on SentinalLabs. Formed in 2012, the hacker group is infamous for spying on people, and even framing the innocent by planting fabricated evidence on their devices.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Sanction threat looms for Facebook and Gibson Dunn in privacy class action

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc and its lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher are learning the hard way that fierce litigation tactics can provoke equally fierce blowback. At a hearing Thursday in a class action alleging that Facebook (now Meta Platforms Inc) violated consumer privacy laws by sharing users’ data with the political consultant Cambridge Analytica and others, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria of San Francisco invited plaintiffs lawyers to file a motion for sanctions against Facebook and Gibson Dunn for “stonewalling” during discovery in the four-year-old case.
LAW
TheStreet

Biometrics Can be Costly for Companies. Ask McDonald's, Facebook

It's been called the "buddy punch" problem. Employees will sometimes ask their co-workers to punch in for them at a job site. In response, some companies have turned to biometrics--unique physical, human characteristics--to digitally identify who's who and what they've been doing. 'Collected, Captured, Stored and Used'. McDonald's (MCD) -...
BUSINESS
abc27 News

abc27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy