ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Valentine’s breakup for ASAX, Two Warburg SPACs and JAWS try for a 3-way merger deal

By David Drapkin
Boardroom Alpha
Boardroom Alpha
 1 day ago

-------------------------- --------------------------

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

-------------------------- --------------------------

** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

** SPAC Market Review - January 2022

ASAX proves breaking up doesn’t have to be hard to do.

Valentine’s day proves to be a day of unrequited love for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (ASAX), which terminated its merger with HotelPlanner and Reservations.com. SPAC shareholders were scheduled to vote on the transaction tomorrow, but appear to have been spooked by the extraordinarily high redemptions (over 90%). Note that the deal didn’t include PIPE financing.

Today’s ASAX news comes on the heels of the announcement last week that ASAX is an entirely different company from recently de-SPAC'd Astra Space (ASTR), whose shares plummeted over 40%. ASAX shares closed UP +16.5% today getting shares back close to NAV.

High redemptions are thwarting deals.

As we’ve seen in recent weeks, the high rate of redemptions isa recurring theme which is preventing deals from getting done. Redemptions have steadily increased over the past three consecutive months.

SPAC redemptions remain on the rise

ASAX still has almost a year to give a deal another try—but.... ASAX’s mandate to combine with a target in hospitality or fintech may prove difficult to execute in the current macro. Notably, Fertitta Entertainment and FAST Acquisition Corp (FST called off their $8.6 billion merger in December. Short-term rental specialist Sonder (SOND), which came public via Gores Metropoulos II (GMII) last month, is the latest hospitality SPAC to hit the market. Shares trade at ~8.

Warburg, Pincus I-A and I-B and Sternlicht’s JAWS team up for another 3-way jumbo SPAC deal

Scaling up for a potential $20 billion deal. In a rare, 3-way SPAC deal, two SPACs backed by buyout firm Warburg, Pincus (Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I-A, Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I-B --WCPA, WPCB) and Barry Sternlicht's SPAC Jaws Estates Capital (JAWS) are in talks to merge with Allied Universal in a $20 billion deal. The SPACs are reported to be planning a $750 million PIPE.

SPAC veteran Barry Sternlicht currently has 3 SPACs outstanding that are searching for a target, and the story does not specify which SPAC it could be. The three:

  • Jaws Hurricane Acquisition (HCNE), $316M
  • Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (JUGG), $276M
  • Jaws Mustang Acquisition (JWSM), $1B

The market was betting on HCNE and JUGG as both their warrants popped > 20%.

Fun fact: Warburg already owns the merger target. Allied, which provides integrated security services, is already owned by Warburg. Warburg’s SPACs plan to target businesses with strong fundamental growth that could benefit from the firm’s experience, global presence, domain expertise, operational support, and extensive networks.

Multi-SPAC deals on the rise. Recent market volatility and the scarcity value of good merger targets is setting the stage for multi-SPAC deals. Declining warrant trends underscore investor concerns over whether mergers will come to fruition. Earlier this month, The Beachbody Co. (BODY) and at-home connected fitness company Myx Fitness Holdings LLC announced a 3-way merger agreement with SPAC Forest Road Acquisition Corp (FRX).

Elsewhere in SPACs

  • Northern Lights Acquisition (NLIT) struck a $227M cannabis-financing deal with Safe Harbor Financial. The deal includes a $60M PIPE
  • Software Acquisition Group III (SWAG) agreed to a $646M EV deal with e-commerce platform Nogin. No PIPE.

Today's Price Action

Biggest Gainers

16.49% ~ $ 9.75 | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

6.09% ~ $ 9.58 | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Announced)

3.74% ~ $ 9.99 | WAVC - Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (Pre-Deal)

2.69% ~ $ 9.16 | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO (Announced)

1.18% ~ $ 14.54 | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Announced)

1.03% ~ $ 9.81 | WPCA - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—A (Pre-Deal)

1.03% ~ $ 9.85 | SAGA - Sagaliam Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

1.02% ~ $ 9.95 | XFIN - ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.92% ~ $ 9.84 | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Announced)

.82% ~ $ 9.85 | RJAC - Jackson Acquisition Co (Pre-Deal)

.74% ~ $ 9.88 | DAOO - Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

.72% ~ $ 9.80 | WPCB - Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I—B (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.92 | GVCI - Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

.71% ~ $ 9.92 | BMAC - Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

.61% ~ $ 9.90 | LGVC - LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Pre-Deal)

.59% ~ $ 9.89 | GMBT - Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (Announced)

.59% ~ $ 10.25 | CND - Concord Acquisition Corp (Announced)

.56% ~ $ 9.91 | BTNB - Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (Announced)

.52% ~ $ 9.73 | IPVI - InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

.51% ~ $ 9.77 | GTPB - GORES TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS II, INC. (Pre-Deal)

Biggest Losers

-2.50% ~ $ 79.95 | DWAC - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-1.82% ~ $ 9.85 | PRLH - Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-1.51% ~ $ 11.08 | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Announced)

-1.30% ~ $ 9.89 | AOGO - Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-1.24% ~ $ 9.88 | WALD - Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

-.91% ~ $ 9.85 | NPAB - New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-.90% ~ $ 9.87 | LVAC - LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.82% ~ $ 9.64 | ACRO - Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.81% ~ $ 9.85 | CNDB - Concord Acquisition Corp III (Pre-Deal)

-.80% ~ $ 9.88 | CFFS - CF Acquisition Corp. VII (Pre-Deal)

-.75% ~ $ 9.89 | TLGY - TLGY Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.71% ~ $ 9.82 | BHAC - Crixus BH3 Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.75 | INTE - Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (Pre-Deal)

-.61% ~ $ 9.79 | CHWA - CHW Acquisition Corp (Announced)

-.61% ~ $ 9.83 | CBRG - Chain Bridge I (Pre-Deal)

-.51% ~ $ 9.76 | EDNC - Endurance Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 9.87 | ADAL - Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 9.90 | SHCA - Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-.50% ~ $ 9.94 | GIIX - GORES HOLDINGS VIII, INC. (Announced)

-.48% ~ $ 10.26 | HUGS - USHG Acquisition Corp. (Announced)

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Monthly SPAC Market Review

Exec Moves (all issues)

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

  • Tal Keinan on Sky Harbour and merger with Yellowstone Acquisition (YSAC)
  • Amy Nauiokas on FinTech VC, SPACs, Diversity, and Anthemis Digital (ADAL)
  • Tim Hentschel on HotelPanner Merger Astrea Acquisition (ASAX)
  • Will SeatGeek’s Primary Strategy Propel them to Ticketing Victory?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
Boardroom Alpha

Podcast: Black Rifle Coffee and SilverBox Engaged Merger (SBEA) Talk Deal

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Tom Davin is the Co-CEO of Black Rifle Coffee. Tom is also a former US Marine that has a long history in both running both restaurants and consumer companies having been in leadership roles at Taco Bell, Panda Express, Pepsi and 5.11. Joe Reece, is the...
ECONOMY
Boardroom Alpha

Chamath SPAC (DNAC) Strikes Deal Amid Controversy

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Chamath Palihapitiya announced his first M&A SPAC deal in a year as Social Capital Suvretta Holdings III (DNAC) struck a deal to take biotech ProKidney public in a $1.8B EV deal. DNAC shares nudged up 5c on the day to close at $9.84. The Social Capital Suvretta line of SPACs do not have warrants.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Cancelled SPAC Technology Mergers: List of Abandoned M&A Deals Grows

Wall Street’s brief and heated love affair with SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) continues to cool off. The list of SPACs and technology companies that announced but then abandoned M&A plans involves such sectors as 3D printing, telecom services and e-commerce platforms. The cancellations offer a cautionary reality check for MSPs and IT service providers that were exploring potential SPAC engagements.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Sunnyvale lidar startup Quanergy's merger with Chinese SPAC wins shareholder OK

Lidar maker Quanergy Systems Inc.'s plan to go public in a merger with a Hong Kong-based blank check company got a green light on Monday. Shareholders of Citic Capital Acquisition Corp. voted overwhelmingly to approve the deal, according to a regulatory filing by the special purpose acquisition company. But Citic...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sternlicht
Boardroom Alpha

Chamath Gets 2nd Deal of 2022 and SPAC IPO Market Shows Signs of Closing

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- The SPAC market has been reeling, and we've been talking about how there are just too many SPACs in the market. Even though new deal activity was low at the end of 2021, the IPOs just kept on rolling in. The tone thus far has been decidedly different in January with just 22 priced thus far vs. 50+ each month from October - December 2021. There are still a few days left in January but the last month to print <30 SPAC IPOs was July when, presumably, capital markets are much slower.
MARKETS
Boardroom Alpha

High SPAC Redemptions. A Mystery ESG Deal for SCVX. SPKB Lands Eleusis.

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- It was another bad day for SPACs. In particular, redemption numbers for the VMAC / Anghami deal came in at 98% -- a huge $97.6M out of $101M. Redemptions at these levels are going to kill the SPAC market. It shows a full lack of faith...
STOCKS
therealdeal.com

Buyer beware: Proptech SPAC mergers have lost their shine

Most of the proptechs that did so over the last 18 months the fashionable way — via mergers with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs — have been duds, their stock prices today in the gutter. The caution that now surrounds SPACs has dampened a market that a...
MARKETS
Boardroom Alpha

Cohn Robbins Strike $9.3B Allywn Deal to End Sour Week for SPACs

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Gary Cohn and Clifton Robbins capped off the week by announcing a large SPAC deal with their Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) announcing a $9.3B deal to take the multinational lottery operator Allwyn public. Surprise, the common shares barely moved (closed $9.86) though the warrants did see an OK pop of +8% (on a terrible market day) to close at $0.73.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Way#Mergers#Stock#Asax#Daily Spac Newsletter#Astrea Acquisition Corp#Hotelplanner#Reservations Com#De Spac D#Astr#Fintech#Fertitta Entertainment#Sond#Spacs#Warburg Pincus Capital Co
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Sentiment Already Turning?

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- The SPAC (and deSPAC) market is enjoying the last few days thanks to some thinking "spec tech" is already back, SPAC sentiment seemingly shifted thanks to several hedge funds saying now is the time to buy, and an overall better market tide lifting all boats. Whether the more positive mood and results continue is the real question.
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Market Struggling to Find Footing

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- The SPAC market continues to suffer from a lack of deals despite today's announcement of XPOA picking D-Wave in a $1.2B deal for the quantum computing company. The deal has a similar "bonus pool" share, similar to that of CHRC which, is meant to incentive shareholders...
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

2 SPAC Mergers from OTRA and RICO Kick off the Week

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Long are the manic merger Mondays in SPAC land as sentiment in both SPACs and the broader equity market has lagged over the past few weeks. Though this morning two SPAC deals were announced as the show must go on. With 588 SPACs searching for deals and the clock ticking, those deals will start to trickle in:
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Boardroom Alpha

Jimmy Chill Sick on SPACs. High Redemptions Continue.

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- SPAC market sentiment is about as low as it has been in quite some time. This may be epitomized by a combination of Jim Cramer's latest SPAC related tweets, the continuing, elevated redemption rates, and both common and warrant prices for the average SPAC continuing to fall.
MARKETS
Boardroom Alpha

Gores Discloses Their Highest Redemptions on Quiet SPAC Day

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- While stocks whipsawed their way through the day, ultimately finishing up following a large early drop, SPACs mostly stayed on the sideline. Another day of no deal announcements and IPOs is becoming an all-too-familiar story thus far in 2022. Gores Metropolous II and Sonder (SOND) finally...
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

SPACs Sink with Stocks as Market Heads Towards Correction

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- With the Nasdaq falling near a correction territory, SPACs took a ride down today as well. Pre-Deal SPAC common shares fell to an average price of $9.81, while many recent De-SPACs also took sizable hits. SPACs approaching their votes are also steadily falling with TREB (ex-redemption)...
STOCKS
Reuters

Telecom firm Syniverse, SPAC M3-Brigade scrap $2.85 billion merger

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Telecom services firm Syniverse Technologies and special purpose acquisition company M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC.N) have mutually terminated their $2.85 billion merger, the blank-check firm said on Wednesday, amid rising shareholder redemptions. The decision to end the deal also comes against the backdrop of a steep...
BUSINESS
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC IPOs Slow and Finally More Deals

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- A rocky week in equities meant for a relatively quiet SPAC front on the primary side of activity, making issuers unlikely to hop in the waters. By the numbers:. 2 IPOs priced for $230M (KYCH, LATG) 6 definitive agreements (MCAE, ASPA, BREZ, DNAA, AKIC, ARIZ) At...
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

SPACs Approaching Votes Slide in Anticipation of High Redemptions

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- We've been talking for months now how redemptions in SPACs have been skyrocketing averaging ~80% for the month of January. This has been a large part why deSPAC companies have been performing so poorly off the bat. As a result, we're starting to see SPACs approaching merger vote fall more drastically than we've seen in the past, once the $10 floor goes away (ex-redemption).
STOCKS
SKIFT

HotelPlanner and Reservations.com Scrap $688 Million SPAC Merger

The companies didn't say why the merger failed. But the popularity of going public via mergers with SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, is waning. At least 22 deals have fallen apart since mid-2021, said SPAC Research. Blank-check firm Astrea Acquisition Corp., travel tech company HotelPlanner and online hotel booking...
ECONOMY
Boardroom Alpha

VMAC Swings, Wag! Gets a SPAC Deal, and DeSPAC TLMD is Going Private at $3

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Big Tech continues to trade like penny stocks (SNAP, AMZN wild moves anyone?), which again has shifted a bit of attention away from SPACs. Somewhat in that vein, an interesting move today from Vistas Media Acquisition Co (VMAC), whose shares peaked ~$16 in intraday trading. VMAC,...
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

Boardroom Alpha

38
Followers
368
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

SPAC coverage

Comments / 0

Community Policy