ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Unvaccinated Ballad staff down to 1% day of mandate deadline

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 20 hours ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The number of Ballad Health employees not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 had dropped sharply in the two weeks leading to Friday’s deadline for staff members to have at least one dose — but dozens still risked termination at that point.

The 13,000-employee hospital system falls under a Feb. 28 deadline for staff to be fully vaccinated and had set an internal deadline of Feb. 11 for first dose compliance. Someone vaccinated Friday would be due for their second dose March 4, several days after the CMS deadline.

PREVIOUS: Nearly 1,000 Ballad staff unvaxxed with deadline 15 days away

News Channel 11 last spoke to Ballad about employee vaccination totals Jan. 27, when CEO Alan Levine said the system had “just under 1,000 employees staff who have not taken the vaccine and who have not sought an exemption.”

Several efforts since Thursday to reach someone at Ballad who can provide updated numbers have been unsuccessful, but the Bristol Herald-Courier cited Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton Friday as saying that number had declined to just over 130.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2kZQ_0eEQIQBx00
The number of COVID vaccine holdouts among Ballad Health staff has dropped quickly in recent weeks as a Feb. 11 deadline approached.

Levine has approached the vaccine battle from a couple of fronts. He’s consistently touted its effectiveness and safety while insisting the mandate could do more harm than good in conservative and rural areas where staffing is already short.

During the Jan. 27 news conference, Levine said management staff, particularly direct supervisors, would “keep trying and leaning into it” in efforts to convince skeptical employees to get vaccinated.

PREVIOUS: Ballad CEO requests changes to federal vaccine mandate, cites staffing challenges

Whether it’s been as a result of those efforts or simply the prospect of actually losing a job, the past couple of weeks has seen many employees move off the fence and either get their first shots or gain a religious or medical exemption.

The final fate of CMS’s mandate for health care providers who get revenue from Medicare or Medicaid remains uncertain. By a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court ruled a month ago against an injunction that was preventing the mandate’s enforcement in a number of states. If the justices stick to their positions when the case is tried on its merits, the mandate would remain.

In the meantime, Ballad’s board of directors and top leadership must decide how to proceed with respect to whatever number of employees had insisted on defying the mandate through the weekend.

Ballad Health COVID-19 ICU numbers drop sharply over weekend

A Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) FAQ says staff at all affected systems must have received at least one vaccine dose by the end of what’s called Phase 1 “prior to staff providing any care, treatment, or other services for the facility and/or its patients.”

That language does not say those staff members must be fired.

According to CMS, Phase 1 for Tennessee and 24 other states was actually Jan. 27, but Ballad went by the deadline for states that were under the injunction that was lifted by the Supreme Court.

As far as enforcement by CMS, Levine said on Jan. 27 that he expected the agency to be reasonable as it enforced the mandate.

“But I do believe that if they don’t see us actively trying to comply, then the penalties could be pretty severe when you’re in violation of the conditions of participation.

“I don’t want to speculate about what will happen on February 12th but as the rule reads now, they’re not permitted to work once that deadline has come and gone.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Ballad Health COVID-19 ICU numbers drop sharply over weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The COVID-19 omicron variant’s toll on Ballad Health hospitals is retreating slowly but steadily, with COVID inpatient totals reaching their lowest level in more than three weeks Monday. The number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) for the virus also dropped sharply. The system’s Monday “scorecard” showed 375 COVID […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough leads region in sale tax revenue, population growth

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough announced that the town leads the region in sales tax revenue and population growth. The Washington County Chamber of Commerce presented the data at Monday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Washington County Chamber CEO and President Bob Cantler told the board that the town’s growth outpaced Johnson City […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Health
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. school leaders, parents react to mask-optional bill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With Virginia’s General Assembly moving forward with a bill that would make masks optional in all schools, school leaders in Bristol, Virginia worried the move could have ramifications down the road. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan said the district moved to a mask-optional policy on Jan. 24 after Gov. […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Ballad Health#Cms#News Channel 11#Covid
WJHL

Jonesborough leaders approve new emergency alerts system

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough leaders on Monday night approved the proposal of a new emergency alerts system. The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Alderman will move forward by working to secure the funding for the project. “This particular siren — we are hoping to locate that at the Senior Center Building,” said Operation Manager […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

TN bills would extend sales tax holiday on gun safes, safety devices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering extending the state’s sales tax holiday on gun safety items. In 2021, the General Assembly approved a year-long tax holiday on gun safes and gun safety devices that will expire on June 30. However, a pair of bills would make the sales tax holiday permanent while another […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Least educated counties in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percentage of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
WJHL

Washington County, TN teachers taught life-saving techniques

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement in Washington County, Tennessee had a chance to teach educators a thing or two, and their lessons could help teachers save lives. The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was at Grandview Elementary School Monday morning to host “Stop the Bleed” first aid training. Stop the Bleed is […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Disaster Loan Outreach Center opened for Hurley flooding victims

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced new efforts to provide assistance to the victims of flooding in Hurley, Virginia. A release from the SBA states that a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) has been set up at the Buchanan County Red Building/Community Center. Hurley residents who are in need […]
HURLEY, VA
WJHL

Class action lawsuit filed against Eastman over Jan. 31 incident

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company faces a class-action lawsuit following the Jan. 31 “steam pipe failure” at the company’s Kingsport plant, which injured five workers and caused debris possibly containing asbestos to rain down in a nearby neighborhood. The lawsuit filed by Knox-based firm Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman accuses Eastman of trespass, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport working to install new water meter system

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is in the midst of revamping its entire water meter system. The change comes following noted failures with the city’s current system that was installed in 2009. The system in 2009 was innovative for its time, allowing city staff who regularly check meters by hand to conduct […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Southwest VA new COVID-19 case rate down 19% over past week

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 case rate fell further over the weekend but remains more than triple the state average and above 1,000 new weekly cases per 100,000 people. The nine-county region reported 704 new cases over the three days. Its community spread rate is now 1,014 and has been above the 1,000 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Rep. Campbell demands change after NECX correctional officer injury

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Prison administrators say a corrections officer at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex (NECX) was injured in an assault last week, and a Tennessee state lawmaker says violence within the prison must end. According to Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) public information officer Robert Reburn, an officer was assaulted by an inmate […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

VDOC extends visitation suspension

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – Sunday was supposed to be the last day of the visitation suspension for the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) however, due to rising COVID-19 cases, the suspension will be extended. The department announced via Twitter that the suspension will be extended until Feb. 27, and “further adjustments may be made as warranted.” […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Southwest VA’s reported 2022 COVID death rate nearly double state’s — 8 new deaths reported Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s reported COVID-19 deaths continued increasing Tuesday as the Omicron variant’s toll mounted and eight new deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The nine-county region also reported 342 new COVID-19 cases on a day its community spread rate dropped below 1,000 weekly cases per 100,000 people […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

WJHL

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy