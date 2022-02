Since joining Margulies Perruzzi in 2015, Jason has held a leadership role in the firm’s healthcare studio which has tripled its client base and revenue during that time. He has managed the design and construction of large multi-phase healthcare projects totaling over two million SF, including projects for clients such as Southern Maine Health Care, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Cape Cod, and Mass General Brigham/Home Base. Jason has presented at national conferences such as ASHE PDC on behavioral healthcare and urgent care design and contributed articles on behavioral healthcare design to national publications such as Medical Construction + Design. Jason serves on the AIA/AAH Codes and Standards Committee with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the BOMA Boston Covid Task Force and Preparedness Committee. He is a member of the Boston Society of Architects (BSA).

