DC Developing a Live-Action WONDER TWINS Movie with BLACK ADAM Writer Adam Sztykiel

Wonder Twins powers, activate! Form of ... streaming movie! Shape of ... about two hours!. One of the most enduring DC Comics properties that have almost never appeared in the pages of DC’s actual comics are getting their own movie. The Wonder Twins, Zan and Jayna, famous for their ability to transform whenever they touch, were first introduced as sidekicks to the Justice League on the seminal Super Friends cartoon series. Their comic book appearances have been sporadic; they were officially introduced to DC continuity in the 90s and made occasional members of teams like Young Justice, and they recently got their own 12-issue miniseries from DC’s Wonder Comics imprint. Bu fueled by their many appearances on Super Friends, their cool costumes, their pet space monkey Gleek, and their signature catchphrase, they’ve remained a surprisingly enduring component of the DC firmament.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO