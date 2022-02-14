ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars

By The Associated Press
Newsday
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, the trade publication...

The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan to Host Nominations Announcement

Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are set to reveal the 2022 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Jordan, who is currently part of the cast of Fox’s Call Me Kat, is well-known for his appearances as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace. Ross is one of the stars of ABC’s Black-ish, which is airing its final season on the network. Ross previously co-hosted the Oscars nominations announcement with Kumail Nanjiani in 2019.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Finalists for Audio Publisher AwardsSXSW Gaming Awards: 'It Takes Two' Among Top ContendersOscars: Six Contenders on the Challenges...
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

2022 Oscars to have three hosts for this year’s show

The Oscars will be a triple feature with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosting the Academy Awards, it was announced Tuesday morning. Producer Will Packer made the announcement with Hall, Schumer and Sykes saying, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Trio of Hosts Revealed on 'Good Morning America'

The Oscars will be hosted by three comedians, with producer Will Packer choosing to go a different direction than the typical awards show format. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will share hosting duties of the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, Good Morning America revealed Tuesday morning. The...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Seth Rogen thinks maybe people 'stopped caring' about the Oscars: 'Why should they?'

Seth Rogen is okay with people being uninterested in Hollywood awards. The Pineapple Express actor, 39, recently spoke with Insider to promote a Super Bowl ad he stars in this year. At one point during the conversation, he sympathized with non-industry people who aren't that interested in the Academy Awards, the movie industry's biggest night of accolades. The Oscars have experienced a dip in viewership over recent years.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Watch Oprah Surprise a Weeping Danielle Brooks With "The Color Purple" Role

"My heart is so full." That's the mantra Danielle Brooks repeated as she received a career-defining call from Oprah Winfrey. On Feb. 3, it was announced that the actor would be portraying Sofia in the forthcoming "The Color Purple" movie musical produced by Winfrey, whose prior portrayal of Sofia in Steven Spielberg's 1985 adaptation earned her an Oscar nomination. An emotional video of Winfrey sharing the news with Brooks aired during a special installment of ABC's "Soul of a Nation."
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Watch Gabrielle Union Tackle Being A Mom Of 10 In ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Remake

A fresh reimagining of the 2003 family-friendly comedy Cheaper By The Dozen is headed to Disney+ next month. Starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, the comical yet heartwarming story follows the blended Baker family as they navigate a hectic home and their family business. The modern screenplay is co-written by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, but is based on the semi-autobiographical account by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey that inspired the original 1950 movie. Additionally, the film stars Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris,...
MOVIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer mourns heartbreaking personal loss with moving tribute

Lara Spencer broke her social media silence over the weekend when she revealed that she'd been absent for a heartbreaking reason. The Good Morning America star shared that she was recovering from the loss of her best friend over the week and had finally found the strength to pay her a tribute.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Taraji P. Henson to Star as Shug Avery in 'The Color Purple'

Taraji P. Henson's itch to sing has been scratched. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress is set to star as Shug Avery in The Color Purple, ET has confirmed. The 51-year-old actress will join H.E.R. and Corey Hawkins in the Blitz Bazawule-directed project for Warner Bros.' film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. The Tony-winning musical was an adaptation of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, which Steven Spielberg also adapted for his 1985 film starring an ensemble cast that included Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover and Margaret Avery.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL

