ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

A Parent’s Love Letter to Queer Eye

A Cup of Jo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was growing up, I often crossed paths with my friend’s lovely aunt, a gym teacher from Vermont. She lived with a female roommate; in fact, they shared a bed. Over the years, they had moved around the country together, and they had framed photos of the two of them...

cupofjo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Stop The Spanking: What Is 'Gentle Parenting' And Why Are Millennial Parents Embracing It?

Learn more about the "balanced and mindful approach to parenting" that experts and Millennials say has great benefits for kids -- as well as moms and dads. While there are parents who still believe in corporal punishment in this day and age, surveys have shown that the prevalence of moms and dads spanking children as a form of discipline has decreased by 15 percent since 1993. As more tools become available for parents to help them better handle the behavioral shifts exhibited by their kids, people are depending less on an old-fashioned “whoopin” and more on better communication. For Millennial parents, who made “gentle parenting” a hot topic on Twitter in January, it’s a necessary change. “Gentle parenting is breaking generational curses,” said Twitter user @_ItsMissBre in a popular tweet. “Two generations from now I want my family to be so far removed from spanking that it seems absolutely barbaric.”
KIDS
Brit + Co

How To Show Love In Your Relationships Every Day

Okay we'll admit it: showing love to your S.O., your female friends, and your family can be a lot harder than it sounds. Doing life with someone is messy, and it's not always fun to sacrifice your desires or even your pride for a relationship. But it's okay to feel that way! Love isn't necessarily supposed to be easy, but that's what makes it meaningful. There are plenty of healthy ways to show love and strengthen your relationships at the same time. Keep reading for five ideas to get you started.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Society
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
psychologytoday.com

Unloved Daughters: The Roots of Pleasing and Rejection Fear

We may think of our behaviors as "ingrained" or a function of personality, but childhood experiences shape us meaningfully. It's not healthy or productive to be a passive pleaser in a relationship because you're wary of conflict; it's behavior that can be unlearned. Everyone is sensitive to rejection, but those...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Let's Get to Know the Six Engaged Couples From Season 2 of 'Love Is Blind'

Season 2 of Love is Blind is getting to the best part, when couples have triumphantly emerged from this wild social experiment, actually engaged. We don't mean engaged in conversation, thought that happens, we absolutely mean engaged to be married. Six couples have chosen to take this huge leap while getting to know each other sight unseen. So, let's get to know them the best way we know how, via their own Instagrams.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Queer Eye#Love Love Love#Love Letter#Sex Education#Rotary Club
Stanford Daily

Stanford Love Letters: The case for Galentine’s Day

This article is the first installment of a new Grind series called “Stanford Love Letters,” a twist on the New York Times’ “Modern Love.” We hope to collect stories, including both essays and reporting, covering the topic of relationships — platonic and romantic — from the greater Stanford community. If interested, please submit to thegrind ‘at’ stanforddaily.com.
STANFORD, CA
wortfm.org

Maddy Court on Queer Love, Dating, and Friendship

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, today Ali Muldrow spends the hour talking about queer love, dating, and friendship with Maddy Court, advice columnist and author of The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend is My Girlfriend. They cover a range of topics Maddy has given advice on, including making...
MADISON, WI
A Cup of Jo

Did You Have a Special Reading Place as a Kid?

Most afternoons, when I was a kid, you could find me underneath the living room coffee table. I’d lie there for hours holding a book above my face. Tucked away, in plain sight of my grandparents, whose feet would pass by every so often, I felt safe. I’d hear them shuffling around the kitchen, talking about the kids and what they should do for dinner. In and out, I’d drift from their conversations to those happening on the pages in front of me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Learn to Love Thyself

Instead of searching for a romantic partner who can complete you, learn to appreciate who you are. Focus on your strengths and the positive contributions you make in the world. Let go of unrealistic expectations and negativity based on worries about what others think of you. Valentine’s Day is on...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KevinMD.com

A love letter from your doctor

I’m writing to tell you no matter how wrenching our time was together, or messy, or scary, or short were the hours, I love you. I cherish you. And no matter how hard I tried, it was you who gave more. Because you let me in when I showed up unannounced in my pale blouse and loud heels.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

As a Latinx Mom, I Learned Some Important Parenting Lessons from Encanto

The first time I saw Encanto in theaters, I let out one of those ugly cries that only matched the one that Luisa, the strong sister, lets out when she loses her strength. I, too, found myself weak before a film that was unlike any I had ever seen before. And at the same time, I felt I had found a golden ticket to add to my toolbox when speaking with Latinx families about intergenerational healing. Beyond the film being useful and catalyzing for these conversations and beyond being embarrassing for my 10-year-old sitting next to me, my ugly cry was...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Atlantic

The Paradox of Slow Love

“They were gradually acquainted, and when acquainted, rapidly and deeply in love. It would be difficult to say which had seen the highest perfection in the other, or which had been the happiest: she, in receiving his declarations and proposals, or he in having them accepted.”. So begins Jane Austen’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
thewashingtondailynews.com

Choosing love over anger

When I was being bullied as a child, my mother gave me two really good pieces of advice. Firstly, she told me to surprise them with a compliment. Nothing specific, but something that would disrupt the bullying in the moment. Secondly, if you get into a fight, make sure you don’t start it. You can end it, though!
WASHINGTON, NC
Santafe New Mexican.com

Gross, Baxter to deliver 'Love Letters' in time for Valentine's Day

Santa Feans have a new option for celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, thanks to one of television’s iconic couples — Elyse and Steven Keaton from the 1980s hit Family Ties — and the actors who played them — Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross. They’ll be here to give four performances of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, benefiting New Mexico Actors Lab, from Thursday, Feb. 10, to Sunday, Feb. 13. The final performance includes a post-show, meet-the-cast reception.
CELEBRITIES
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Write Love Letters With Galentine’s Day Calligraphy

Looking to celebrate the holiday of love, but missing a date? A decade ago, Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope gave us the perfect reason to do just that: Galentine’s Day, a day that falls around Valentine’s and is dedicated to celebrating the love you have for your pals. Taking after the Pawnee legend, Sip and Script instructor Shannon Ho will teach a Galentine’s Day calligraphy class for beginners at Union Market’s La Cosecha. Although the event is meant to be a general introduction to modern calligraphy, in the spirit of the holiday, Ho will be incorporating Valentine’s and Galentine’s themed paper into her lesson, giving attendees the chance to surprise their friends and lovers with homemade cards. Afterward, students will be able to take a beginner’s calligraphy kit—complete with two nibs, a black ink pot, two letter guides, tracing paper, and a straight pen holder—home with them. But that’s not all. “You’re walking away with a skill that you can use for the rest of your life,” Ho says. She designed the class to be an approachable introduction to the world of calligraphy. “I hope to inspire people to not be scared to try something new and really unlock creative potential,” Ho says. “I think a lot of people are really intimidated by calligraphy. I hear often that people think you have to be artistic, or that you have to have good handwriting, or that left-handers can’t do it. But none of those are true. Anyone can do it—it’s just a matter of starting.” The class begins at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at La Cosecha, 1280 4th St. NE. sipandscript.com. $75. Proof of vax and masks required.
CELEBRATIONS
Sandusky Register

'Love Letters' takes the stage

BELLEVUE — The Bellevue Society of the Arts is showing “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney. All performances are at the Hirt Theater, 205 Maple St. in Bellevue. The show consists of two actors reading letters from two people, Andrew and Melissa, throughout their lifetimes. The show is...
BELLEVUE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy