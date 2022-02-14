A Parent’s Love Letter to Queer Eye

Looking to celebrate the holiday of love, but missing a date? A decade ago, Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope gave us the perfect reason to do just that: Galentine’s Day, a day that falls around Valentine’s and is dedicated to celebrating the love you have for your pals. Taking after the Pawnee legend, Sip and Script instructor Shannon Ho will teach a Galentine’s Day calligraphy class for beginners at Union Market’s La Cosecha. Although the event is meant to be a general introduction to modern calligraphy, in the spirit of the holiday, Ho will be incorporating Valentine’s and Galentine’s themed paper into her lesson, giving attendees the chance to surprise their friends and lovers with homemade cards. Afterward, students will be able to take a beginner’s calligraphy kit—complete with two nibs, a black ink pot, two letter guides, tracing paper, and a straight pen holder—home with them. But that’s not all. “You’re walking away with a skill that you can use for the rest of your life,” Ho says. She designed the class to be an approachable introduction to the world of calligraphy. “I hope to inspire people to not be scared to try something new and really unlock creative potential,” Ho says. “I think a lot of people are really intimidated by calligraphy. I hear often that people think you have to be artistic, or that you have to have good handwriting, or that left-handers can’t do it. But none of those are true. Anyone can do it—it’s just a matter of starting.” The class begins at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at La Cosecha, 1280 4th St. NE. sipandscript.com. $75. Proof of vax and masks required.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO