Largest Hospital in Queensland, Australia Acquires Multiple Accuray Radixact® Systems with the ClearRT™ Helical Fan-Beam kVCT Imaging and Synchrony® Technologies
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital (RBWH), the largest medical facility in Queensland, Australia, has selected two Radixact Systems with ClearRT™ helical fan-beam kVCT imaging and Synchrony® artificial intelligence (AI)-driven four-dimensional (4D) dynamic delivery technology to expand access...www.thepress.net
