Largest Hospital in Queensland, Australia Acquires Multiple Accuray Radixact® Systems with the ClearRT™ Helical Fan-Beam kVCT Imaging and Synchrony® Technologies

By Accuray Incorporated
 1 day ago
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today that Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital (RBWH), the largest medical facility in Queensland, Australia, has selected two Radixact Systems with ClearRT™ helical fan-beam kVCT imaging and Synchrony® artificial intelligence (AI)-driven four-dimensional (4D) dynamic delivery technology to expand access...

mining-technology.com

Mt Carbine Expansion Project, Queensland, Australia

The Mt Carbine mine is expected to commence open-pit operations during the third quarter (Q3) of 2022. The Mt Carbine mine expansion project will leverage the existing infrastructure, enabling a low capital investment. Credit: EQ Resources. The Mt Carbine is an operational tungsten mine in Queensland, Australia. Fully owned by...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Australia and Indonesia Boosting Cooperation in Digital Technology

The representatives of the government of Indonesia in Australia have constantly been pushing to increase cooperation between the two countries in digital technology and innovation. Recently, the Indonesian government supported an e-commerce partnership with the government of Victoria in Australia. The e-commerce has established a research and development hub in...
AUSTRALIA
Two Largest Multiple Listing Services in the Country Form Alliance

ROCKVILLE, Md., and CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The two largest Multiple Listing Services in the country, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) and Bright MLS, announced today they have signed an agreement to collaborate on technology solutions for the MLS industry. The organizations will work together to explore solutions that work for all industry stakeholders, including brokers, agents, other MLSs, and consumers. The alliance will combine the experience of both MLSs' teams to accelerate product and technology solution releases to the organizations' combined 200,000+ subscribers.
MLS
finovate.com

BNPL Player Amount Acquires Linear Financial Technologies

Modern banking experiences provider Amount has acquired SMB loan and account origination platform Linear Financial Technologies for $175 million. Founded last February, Linear offers financial services organizations a set of tools to help create a smooth customer experience. The Virginia-based startup provides a digital originations and servicing platform for credit cards, loans, and deposit accounts to help companies optimize the experience for their customers. Linear’s clients include Citizens Bank, PNC Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Bank of the West, and American Express.
SMALL BUSINESS
The new Passport III 65W travel adapter can charges 6 devices at a time and features an auto-resetting fuse, GaN technology, and a nostalgia-inducing design.

Zendure Releases 65W Travel Adapter, "Everything Charger" PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a Silicon Valley company that specializes in mobile power solutions and flashy aesthetics, has just released their new Passport III travel adapter on Kickstarter. With four USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an AC output capable of delivering up to 65W, the company has branded the travel adapter as an "everything charger".
ELECTRONICS
Sesame Software Launches Vertica Data Connector for High-Volume Connectivity to Cloud and On-Premise Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesame Software, the innovative leader in Enterprise Data Management and creator of Relational Junction, today announced its rapid data connector for Vertica. Relational Junction provides ETL, ELT, transform, and complete integration of Vertica data - on-prem, on-cloud, or anywhere in between. Relational...
SOFTWARE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Australia: Salmonella outbreak reported in Queensland

A salmonella outbreak is being reported in Queensland, Australia. Health officials say 17 cases of Salmonella typhimurium infections, predominantly among young children, that has been linked to contact with backyard poultry reported across the state. Thirteen of these were in children aged 11 years or younger. Five children were hospitalized...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

The next Covid variant may be much more deadly, warn leading scientists

The next Covid variant may be much more dangerous, cause more illness than Omincron and cause far higher death rates, leading UK scientists say. Experts are also urging the government to be cautious about lifting the last set of restrictions in England. Prof Mark Woolhouse, of Edinburgh University said: “The...
SCIENCE
Freethink

Bionic eye implants enable a blind person to see again

Doctors successfully implanted a microchip in a woman’s retina, restoring some vision to her blind eye. After having normal vision for most of her life, the 88-year-old suffered from dry age-related macular degeneration, causing her to lose sight in one eye. The implant is being tested in clinical trials...
ELECTRONICS
AN2 Therapeutics Reports Phase 1b Data for Oral Epetraborole

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today announced topline results from its Phase 1b dose-ranging study of oral epetraborole. AN2 Therapeutics is developing epetraborole as a once-daily, orally administered treatment for patients with non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, with an initial focus on treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
“Our mission is to become the next-generation power semiconductor leader and contribute to reduction of fossil-fuel emissions as we work with others to ‘Electrify Our World’,” says Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan.

Navitas Publishes World's First GaN Sustainability Report: "Electrify Our World™" EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs has released its first annual sustainability report. As well as detailing the goals and progress of corporate initiatives to reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions, the Sustainability Report 2021 highlights how the company's GaN technology supports global carbon 'net-zero' ambitions by reducing Navitas customers' CO2 footprints and accelerating the evolution from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and electricity-based applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Princess Cruises Announces First-Ever Summer Season Sailing to Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast Roundtrip from Los Angeles

Princess Cruises Announces First-Ever Summer Season Sailing to Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast Roundtrip from Los Angeles. SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the destination leader based on the west coast, announced a brand new 2022 summer season of cruises roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles; the line's first ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast. Cruises start June 25, 2022, on Sapphire Princess and will take guests on 16 cruises ranging from four to 16 days, including a five-day getaway for the July 4th holiday.
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

Human Spinal Cord Implants: Breakthrough May Enable People With Paralysis To Walk Again

In world-first, Tel Aviv University researchers engineer human spinal cord implants for treating paralysis. The researchers from Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology engineered functional human spinal cord tissues, from human materials and cells, and implanted them in lab models that featured chronic paralysis, successfully restoring walking abilities in 80% of tests.
CANCER
shefinds

Costco's Huge Covid Announcement—All We Can Say Is Wow!

You can now upgrade your COVID-19 preventative face masks at your next visit to Costco, without being charged. After the January 14th CDC announcement that emphasized the better protection offered by respirators like N95s and KN95s as opposed to cloth and surgical face masks, the Biden administration made 400 million N95 masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers across the U.S.
RETAIL
healthcareittoday.com

PointClickCare Technologies Announces Intent to Acquire Audacious Inquiry

Leading care collaboration network and post-acute health information platform combines with Audacious Inquiry to further expand network and capabilities in mission to improve patient outcomes. PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights, today announced its intent to acquire Audacious Inquiry, an industry-shaping...
BUSINESS
Volume-Based Compensation Most Common Incentive for Doctors

MONDAY, Feb. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The most common base compensation incentive component for primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists is volume-based compensation, according to a study published online Jan. 28 in JAMA Health Forum. Rachel O. Reid, M.D., from the RAND Corporation in Santa Monica, California, and colleagues...
SANTA MONICA, CA
channele2e.com

Prosource Acquires PBSI Technology Solutions

Prosource has acquired Cincinnati, Ohio-based technology services provider PBSI Technology Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 140 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here. Prosource Acquires...
CINCINNATI, OH
