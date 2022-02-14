Harrisonville police asking for help locating missing teen

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 17-year-old male.

Police said Brady Waughtal was last seen Saturday at 9:45 p.m. in the 900 block of Garden Way.

He is described as having red hair, blue eyes, stands 5’8″ and weighs 145 lbs.

Police said he has tattoos on his left arm and shoulder and on his right leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 816-380-8950.

