As more and more US states lift Covid-19 mask mandates in public schools due to declining infection rates, some parents are up in arms over this relaxation in health restrictions. School mask mandates are highly political in today's divided America. Wearing a face covering to fight the spread of the virus is mandatory in 16 states, most of them run by Democrats. Much of the conservative right, egged on by former president Donald Trump, says this obligation infringes on people's individual freedom. And Republican-led states such as Texas and Florida have even banned mask mandates.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO