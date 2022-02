(CBS4) – It’s a problem years in the making, made worse by pandemic reliance on the postal service. Gypsum town manager Jeremy Rietmann believes their postal service location is in desperate need of improvements. “…There is just not enough space, so you will have packages stacked in the back outside deck of the post office, sitting outside because there is no room for them in the building at times,” Rietmann explained. (credit: CBS) It’s just one of the issues they’re facing as more and more people move to town and they try to operate out of the tiny post office. Many in these...

GYPSUM, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO