TriNet Announces Record Fourth Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021 Results and an Increase to the Stock Repurchase Program

By TriNet Group, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 1 day ago
DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The fourth quarter and fiscal year highlights below include non-GAAP...

