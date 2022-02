Students in the Poudre School District won’t have to wear masks any longer after this week. The school district says it will drop the indoor mask mandate Saturday-the same day it’s set to expire in Larimer County. The district notified the school community Friday that masks would no longer be required in the classroom. Masks, however, will be required on school buses and in early childhood education classrooms due to a federal mandate. Students who test positive for COVID or are considered a close contact will need to mask for five days upon their return to school. The district said it’s awaiting guidance from the county health department, which may require masks in some school settings.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO