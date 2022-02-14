ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida dad accused of beating child over iPad app purchases, sheriff’s office says

By Robert Pandolfino
 20 hours ago

PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Coast father was arrested for allegedly beating his 9-year-old child after he and his little brother made in-app purchases on their iPad. Andrew Atkerson was already on probation for a felony battery arrest involving the child’s mother in 2017.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with his son happened at Atkerson’s home on Feb. 3.

Atkerson allegedly picked up his son several times and threw him into the walls, closets and other items in the home. His son was left with bruising on multiple parts of his body, including underneath both of his eyes, deputies said.

When the boy’s mother picked him up from school later and saw what happened to him, so she took pictures of his injuries and reported them to the authorities.

While Atkerson was being interviewed by the Florida Department of Children and Families Child Protection Team and said he “might have over punished them a little bit.”

Atkerson has faced 20 different charges in two different states (California and Florida) dating back to 2004. Six of those were for battery.

Atkerson was arrested on felony child abuse charges. He remains in jail on a $12,500 bond.

Comments / 32

Maggy357
19h ago

He was on probation already why was he even allowed around children if he beat his wife? Sad he should get ties to a pole and beaten by anyone that wants to participate

Reply
29
Dobie James
19h ago

I'd like to bail him out and then throw this prick a beat down he won't ever forget.

Reply
23
Dannie Dyke
15h ago

how many more family members does he have to beat before some real action is taken! white male privilege at its finest...😒

Reply
5
 

