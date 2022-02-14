ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sneak peek at Flower Show

By Mark Zimmaro
South Philly Review
South Philly Review
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has shared four artistic drawings depicting concept and design elements for the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show. These drawings depict various areas of the upcoming show including the beloved Flower Show Entry Garden, Food Bazaar, inspirational Learning Gardens and a new area for children...

southphillyreview.com

South Philly Review

Celebrate Black History Month at these events

As part of the Museum of the American Revolution’s Black History Month celebration, guests can explore the life and legacy of James Forten, a free black Philadelphian, Revolutionary War privateer and stalwart abolitionist. The museum will present a first-person theatrical performance, Meet James Forten, on Thursday, Feb. 10, from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Briefs: February 9th, 2022

Tickets available for Southern Class of 1976 reunion. The South Philadelphia High School Class of 1976 will hold its 45th reunion on March 18 at the Lazaretto Ballroom, located at 99 Wanamaker Ave. in Essington, from 7-11 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, contact the Class of 1976 reunion coordinators Michele T. at impizazz143@gmail.com or 267-971-4386 or contact Maria S. at mshonesty747@aol.com or 215-463-3215. Tickets are $50 per person and the deadline to purchase tickets is Feb. 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
