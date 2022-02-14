Sneak peek at Flower Show

Honey Bun is a 4-year-old, 55- to 60-pound Basset Hound looking for a home to call her own. After a life of having puppies, she is learning to adjust quite happily to living inside, especially with a nice rug or dog bed to lay on. She can be startled easily so a quiet home will be best and she does need another calm, confident dog in the home to help her realize things aren’t so scary. Honey Bun loves to follow her foster mom around the house so would make a wonderful companion if you work from home. Overall, she is a pretty laid-back girl who just wants lots of attention and a soft place to sleep. However, she loves doing zoomies in the yard and has started playing with the other dogs so will need a fenced yard. While she can handle stairs slowly, they need to be carpeted so she doesn’t slip. A home without cats would also be best for this sweet girl. To adopt this sweet girl, visit homeatlastdogrescue.com. For more adoptable pet information, go to Facebook.com/mumsandmutts.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO