BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee County and the City of Bishopville received nearly a million dollars in grant funding to revitalize their historic district. City and county councils worked with the their legislative delegation to secure $450,000 in funding through a direct state appropriation. A $450,000 grant from the Department of Commerce for economic development was also obtained with the assistance of the LINK (the County's Economic Development Partnership with Sumter County).

BISHOPVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO