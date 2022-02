The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team is 3-15 on the season and on a three game losing streak after a 71-59 loss to Park Rapids a week ago. The Pirates have lost 10 of their last 11 games. They would like to turn that around tonight when they play at East Grand Forks against the Green Wave. East Grand Forks beat Crookston earlier this year in a horserace, 96-72 in Crookston on January 7. The Green Wave are 9-9 on the season after beating Red Lake County last night 83-47. Game time at the East Grand Forks High School is 7:30 PM.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO