Last time we checked on the Phoenix Coyotes, they were badly behind on rent and on the verge of getting locked out of their own arena. The Arizona Department of Revenue had filed a $1.3-million lien against the embattled NHL franchise, citing unpaid taxes dating back to June 2020. Coyotes ownership swore up and down that while the debt was real, it was a function of a clerical error, not anything sinister. They vowed to pay it right away to keep the lights on and the locks from getting changed.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO