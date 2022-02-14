ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Colorado roundup: Teams finish weekend with mixed results

By Jadyn Watson Fisher
Fort Morgan Times
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral teams for the University of Northern Colorado were busy with competition over the weekend. Like a traditional box of Valentine’s Day chocolates, there were mixed results – some great performances and others that didn’t meet expectations. Here’s how three teams finished their weekends on the...

101.9 KING FM

Wyoming cracks Top 25 for first time since 2015

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder said he doesn't focus on national rankings. Wyoming's second-year head coach is way too busy trying to win games and navigate one of the most competitive conference seasons in recent memory. But don't think for a second Linder wasn't thrilled to see his team slide into...
LARAMIE, WY
wwuvikings.com

Softball Drops Two Games in Arizona at Desert Stinger

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Western Washington University softball team was defeated in a pair of games Saturday at the Desert Stinger Tournament at Lincoln Park. The Vikings dropped to 2-7 on the season falling to Washburn 6-2 in the opening game of the day and then 1-0 against Minot State in the second game.
TUCSON, AZ
Star-Tribune

Wyoming Cowboys ranked No. 22 in AP poll for first time in seven years

LARAMIE – In the two years before Jeff Linder arrived, the Wyoming men’s basketball program suffered through back-to-back 24-loss seasons. Now the Cowboys (21-3, 10-1 Mountain West) are ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll released Monday. This is the first time UW has cracked the AP...
WYOMING STATE
myhits106.com

Cowgirls Split Matches On 1st Day Of Mountain Classic Match Play

PALM DESERT, Calif. (Feb. 14, 2022) – The University of Wyoming Women’s Golf team kicked off their spring schedule on Monday with the first two rounds of play at the Mountain Classic Match Play in Palm Desert, California. The Cowgirls split their first two matches of the tournament picking up a win over CSUB.
PALM DESERT, CA
The Oklahoman

Top-ranked OU softball team finishes 5-0 during opening weekend

Top-ranked Oklahoma completed a perfect weekend on Sunday with a 9-0, five-inning softball victory over Cal San Diego at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif. The Sooners won five games during the season-opening event and outscored opponents 41-1. No. 3-ranked UCLA was the only team to score on the...
SPORTS
Brown Daily Herald

Weekend sports roundup

Brown Athletics had a busy Super Bowl weekend, with 11 teams in action from Friday to Sunday. The weekend’s highlights included a pair of 7-0 wins by the men’s tennis team and a last-minute 81-80 victory by the men’s basketball team over Cornell. Men’s basketball (12-13, 4-6...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ReporterHerald.com

Northern Colorado swimming finishes second at Denver First Chance meet

After two months away from competition, the University of Northern Colorado swim team put on an impressive performance at the Denver First Chance meet. UNC finished in second place with 415.5 points, behind the Air Force Academy. Wyoming and Denver rounded out the competitors. The Bears had a significantly altered lineup at the meet, replacing usual starters in a number of races.
DENVER, CO
ralphiereport.com

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes - How to watch and game thread

Line: Colorado -5.5 Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Utah Utes in the twenty-fourth game of the 2021-22 season. The Buffaloes pulled a rabbit out of their hat with a great comeback and overtime win against Montana State in the opener and then took care of New Mexico and Maine in games two and three. They fell to Southern Illinois in the first game of the tournament but rebounded with wins over Duquesne, Brown and Stanford before falling to UCLA and Tennessee. Ugly home wins over Eastern Washington, Milwaukee, Cal State Riverside, Washington State and UW got them back on the winning track. After a tough loss in Tucson they took down ASU in Temps before falling at home to USC and UCLA. A big win over Oregon in Eugene got the momentum back before it was lost again with a losses to Washington, WSU and Oregon. A win over Oregon State finally snapped the losing streak and now they look to move to 15-9 with a win over the Utes. Go Buffs!
BOULDER, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Hosts Boise State On Wednesday Night

TV/Stream: FS1 (Talent: Jenny Cavnar & Doug Gottlieb) Radio: 740 AM KVOR (Talent: Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2020-21 Record: 5-20, 3-17, 10th MW/19-9, 14-6, 4th MW. Streak: L5/L1. Last Game: L, 76-64, at San Diego State/L, 77-74 (OT), vs. Colorado State. Next Game: 2/19 at #22 Wyoming/2/19 vs....
BOISE, ID
Fort Morgan Times

Broncos announce seven coaching staff hires, including 35-year NFL veteran Dom Capers

New Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett continued to overhaul his staff Monday by adding seven assistant coaches. On offense, the Broncos hired Jake Moreland (tight ends), Ben Steele (assistant offensive line) and Roman Chinyoung (offensive quality control). On defense, the hires are Dom Capers (senior defensive assistant), Peter Hansen (linebackers) and...
NFL
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Bradshaw Scores a Career-High 33 as UW Routs San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. (UW RELEASE) - McKinley Bradshaw scored a career-high 33 points, and the Cowgirl offense was lights-out in the first half as Wyoming defeated San Jose State Monday night on the road, 84-64. The win is Wyoming’s fourth-straight. The Cowgirl (12-10, 8-5 MW) offense was on fire...
SAN JOSE, CA
lascrucesbulletin.com

NM State women's home winning streak ends with loss to Utah Valley

LAS CRUCES – The Aggies struggled offensively as Utah Valley secured a 66-32 win to put an end to NM State's six-game home win streak. NM State was led in the scoring column by Bigue Sarr who finished with six points while also adding eight rebounds. Utah Valley has had the Aggies' number as of late as this also marked the first time the Aggies had zero scorers reach double digits since the Wolverines held the Aggie scorers in check on Feb. 20, 2021. Tayelin Grays led the way with nine boards in addition to her four points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wyo4news.com

Bradshaw’s 33 points powers Cowgirls past San Jose State

February 15, 2022 — McKinley Bradshaw scored a career-high 33 points, and the Cowgirl offense was lights-out in the first half as Wyoming defeated San Jose State 84-64 Monday night in California. The win, the Cowgirls fourth straight, improved UW’s record to 8-5 in the Mountain West and 12-10...
SAN JOSE, CA
SignalsAZ

Prescott Softball Dominates Opponents

The No. 5-ranked Yavapai College of Prescott softball team continues to dominate its opponents. This time, the Roughriders swept the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 12th in Mesa, Arizona, with scores of 8-0 and 13-0. The Roughriders have now won 11-consecutive games. Even more impressive? All 11 victories...
PRESCOTT, AZ

