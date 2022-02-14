ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Local heart transplant survivor reminds us the importance of taking care of our own hearts

By Liz Bonis, WKRC
WKRC
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) – This Valentine’s Day, healthcare providers say a broken heart may have nothing to do with the romance in your life. A new study shows that in the pandemic, signs of broken heart syndrome are on the rise. For one woman, that’s another reminder that we all need to...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Taking aspirin for heart health is a decision that should be made with your doctor

Does an aspirin a day keep the doctor away? Dr. Salim Virani, professor of medicine—cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine, says don't trust that saying. The decision to take an aspirin as a preventative measure for heart attack and stroke must be made with your doctor because it isn't the best option for some and, in fact, could cause more harm than good.
HEALTH
mycouriertribune.com

Too often women ignore signs of heart attack

Most people think the signs of a heart attack are unmistakable: shortness of breath and an uncomfortable pain in the center of the chest, likened to an elephant sitting there. However, heart attack symptoms in women may be more subtle — and confusing. Women are more likely to experience symptoms like nausea, dizziness and breaking out in a cold sweat, all of which can mimic other health issues and make identifying a heart attack more difficult. “Most women don’t know the common signs of heart attack for them, and are more likely to overlook symptoms and delay seeking care for what is really a medical emergency,” said Liberty Hospital Cardiologist Calvin Madrigal, MD. “If a woman experiences these symptoms, she should call 9-1-1 or seek help immediately.” According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is today’s No. 1 threat to women, taking the lives of more women than men each year, and claiming more women than all cancers combined. “Women tend to attribute heart attack symptoms to other conditions like acid reflux, the flu or menopause,” Dr. Madrigal said. “Even if they do suspect a heart attack, they are more likely to delay care out of concern for their families.” Heart disease is caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries, heart failure, heart valve problems, or an abnormal heart rhythm. Tests such as calcium scoring are available at Liberty Hospital to help identify the extent of a person’s heart disease and what treatments are available. The good news is that most heart disease and strokes are preventable. Dr. Madrigal recommends lifestyle changes to lower a person’s risk factors: • Don’t smoke • Manage blood sugar • Control blood pressure • Lower cholesterol • Know family history • Stay active • Lose or manage weight • Eat healthy According to Dr. Madrigal, women can take control of their heart health in many ways, and number one is to schedule an appointment with a provider to learn their personal risk for heart disease. “The keys to good heart health are getting risk factors under control, and knowing symptoms so you can seek immediate help for a heart event.” “Most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable, and heart disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat,” said Dr. Madrigal. On Friday, Feb. 4, the American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women event will encourage women to take charge of their heart health. Show your support by wearing the color red and visiting goredforwomen.org to learn more.
LIBERTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Transplant#Cincinnati#Stress#Make Yourself#Wkrc#Gcaaha#The Chris Hospital Heart#Vascular Institute
danspapers.com

Heart Disease Warning Signs & Heart Health Tips for Women

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, our attention is turned toward matters of the heart — but not the most important one. While romance is important, heart health is a vital aspect of overall wellness and is woefully overlooked, especially among females. Many women don’t know the symptoms of heart disease when they appear, because they’re different and more subtle than the symptoms commonly recognized in men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
JSTOR Daily

Only Love Can Break Your Heart?

How we name our diseases, disorders and syndromes can be a matter of stake-claiming (the discoverer is immortalized with their surname attached), description of the observable manifestations or, on occasion, verge on the poetic. Takotsubo, or “broken heart” syndrome (TTS) represents the latter. There’s been a surge of recent diagnoses.
HEALTH
wvpublic.org

American Heart Month A Reminder Of The Leading Cause Of Death

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and in West Virginia. For February, American Heart Month, health officials are reminding folks that there are ways to reduce their risk for heart attack, stroke and chronic heart illnesses. About 5,000 West Virginians will die annually from some...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Westchester Medical protecting transplant hearts with new device

Doctors are making extraordinary strides when it comes to treating heart transplant patients, from the first ever pig-to-human heart transplant in Maryland to a new device being used in the Hudson Valley. According to Dr. Masashi Kai, director of the Heart Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support program at Westchester Medical...
ALBANY, NY
SignalsAZ

Caring for Your Heart through the Decades

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) — the umbrella term for all types of heart conditions — is the number-one killer of men and women in the U.S. According to the American Heart Association, CVD claims the lives of someone every 38 seconds on average. It’s estimated that close to half of all Americans have hypertension, one of the leading causes of heart disease. These numbers underscore why it is crucial to recognize the signs of trouble and take action to reduce the risks.
PRESCOTT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Why are women more at risk for heart problems?

As we focus on Heart Health Month, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women — more than any cancer. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says several factors cause signs of heart disease to go overlooked in women. He says historically doctors put more focus on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily News Online

Lifesaving treatment: Area man gets second chance with heart transplant

Louie Vacanti remembers getting the call three days before Christmas while at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He would be getting a new heart and doctors planned to perform the operation the next day. Vacanti, of Holland, in Erie County, who had received temporary treatments to combat heart failure, was...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy