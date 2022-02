I’m looking forward to a lot of things this semester. I have been home for winter break this past month, which is only about two and a half hours away from campus. Don’t get me wrong, I love being at home and spending time with my friends and family, but it was a weird transition after being so independent at school. When I first moved to FGCU, it was my birthday and one of my friends from high school that lives in Osprey wanted to take me to Publix to get a lottery ticket. My very first instinct was to text my mom, “Is it okay if I…” but then I hesitated. I guess I didn’t need to do that anymore.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO