A New Regime For Commodities

Of all the actively traded futures contracts, natural gas and diesel have exploded this year, with natty gas up nearly 50% in January alone! Diesel, virtually the same fuel as home heating oil, increased almost 20% in January. The price of crude oil is at the core of these rallies, which, like diesel, was up 20% last month and is up more than 50% year-over-year. Every aspect of our economy is dependent on energy prices. The threat Russia will invade Ukraine and Russia’s gas supply to Europe will be cut off is fueling the notable spike in natural gas. President Biden deployed 3,000 U.S. troops to Germany and Poland midweek, which intensified fears of a military event.
