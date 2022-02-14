A New Regime For Commodities

Inflation is persisting, with the Fed having made clear plans to dial back monetary policy to deal with it. Inflation is one of the most concerning forces. As Warren Buffett would say, there's no surer force to destroy equity returns. Indeed, it is pernicious. Inflation begets more inflation, and most companies cannot effectively withstand it in real and even nominal terms. While the recent announcements of the CPI demonstrate that we are experiencing an inflationary economy, how concerned should investors be? We believe that while the language has been retired, inflation is transitory, and regardless of the demand side of the economy, supply side will take some years to allow for normalisation. We think Fed rate hikes will not have a big impact on inflation, but that it will be transient regardless of Fed action. Nonetheless, we propose some ideas that will hedge your risk to inflation in case it proves more persistent than expected.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO