Major Wreck Closes Part of Interstate 65 in Montgomery County

The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust" is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers for wrongful death, their attorneys said Tuesday. Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles news conference.

