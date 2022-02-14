Major Wreck Closes Part of Interstate 65 in Montgomery County

America’s coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns. By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will...
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting announced Tuesday they have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. The case was...
NEW YORK (AP) — Questions about Donald Trump’s business practices are piling up. Whether the former president is forced to answer any of them could be decided in a matter of days. New York’s attorney general will go to court Thursday seeking to enforce a subpoena for Trump’s...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow had decided to "partially withdraw" some troops gathered near Ukraine and said his country was ready for more talks with the West. His comments, offering a glimmer of hope that a diplomatic solution to the standoff might still be possible, came after...
The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film "Rust" is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers for wrongful death, their attorneys said Tuesday. Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles news conference.
Washington — The Senate on Tuesday approved Dr. Robert Califf as the next commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), filling a critical role at the public health agency that has been without a Senate-confirmed leader for more than a year. The final vote was 50 to 46,...
TORONTO (AP) — Canada has endured bitter divisions in the past, but the current wave of disruptive protests over COVID-19 restrictions is unprecedented in the extent it has undermined public trust in government leadership, starting at the top with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Monday, as criticism of his...
