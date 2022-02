Stc recently announced the launch of its initiative to establish a major digital hub 'MENA Hub' for the Middle East and North Africa with an investment of 1 billion USD. The hub will link three continents, benefiting from the strategic location of the Kingdom, and promoting investment in international communication services and data centers. The hub will include the installation of a number of highly efficient cables to meet the future requirements of cloud services, by investing in an advanced fiber optic network that ensures continuous availability of services.

