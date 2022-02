Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), the bellwether videoconferencing technology stock of our age, did well on a bad day for the stock market Monday. The company's shares crept up by 0.6%, in contrast to the 0.4% decline of the S&P 500 index. This was due in no small part to an analyst initiating coverage on Zoom with a positive outlook.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO