NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Colleges across the country are seeing a steep drop in their enrollment, and the City University of New York is part of that growing trend. CUNY schools have offered New Yorkers economic mobility, but there are fewer students enrolling, and that has an impact on the city. “When you have a drop in 100 students, you can pretty well estimate what that impact is going to be over the long haul,” said Daniel Lemons, university provost. Lemons told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon a big reason for the decline is the pandemic. “Unemployment in New York is still double the national average,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO