ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

5 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for each love language

cityline.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know how to gift according to love language?...

www.cityline.tv

Comments / 0

Related
seattlerefined.com

The perfect Valentine's Day gift to give your partner

Valentine's Day is typically about flowers, candy, and romantic gestures, and while some people may enjoy those things, it's safe to say that the Valentine's Day retail surge sometimes falls on deaf ears. This year can be different though!. If the key to your partner's heart is their stomach, Dan...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Language#The Five Love Languages#About The Money
A Cup of Jo

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Relationship

Happy Galentine’s Day! If you want to surprise your friend with a treat that shows that you “get” her, how about a book you know she’d love; cozy socks to wear on your walks together; or a sweet card listing all the reasons you love her.
CELEBRATIONS
AccuWeather

10 things to get your guy for Valentine's Day

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish. Finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life isn't as easy as you'd think. While it's common for many to give chocolate and flowers on Valentine's Day, it can be fun to step out of those traditional boundaries and experiment with the ideal gift you know he's going to love.
CELEBRATIONS
fashionisers.com

Take Your Valentine’s Day Game To The Next Level With These Sexy Valentine’s Day Dresses

It’s not a big deal if you don’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day (or if you are single). Rather than thinking of it as a time to go on dates, remember that this romantic occasion is a perfect fun excuse to spend quality time with your friends and also family. Valentine’s Day is not all about spending time with your partner, it means spending time with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family, or your partner. After all, haven’t you heard of Galantine’s Day? No matter how you choose to celebrate, on this significant day, you have to look gorgeous. Valentine’s Day provides a perfect occasion to dress up and have fun! These sexy dresses have a special place in your wardrobe because they are the really sassy ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FanSided

5 Things we are picking up from ALDI for Valentine’s Day

Are you looking for some ways to make a Valentine’s Day date night at home magical? Then you may want to head to ALDI for a grocery run!. While we have become big fans of ALDI over the last few years (honestly we have long been fans, but our love has just continued to grow), we don’t often think of grocery shopping there for Valentine’s Day. But this year, that is changing.
SHOPPING
Portsmouth Times

Tips to make your own Valentine’s Day jewelry

Romantic sentiments are the standard come Valentine’s Day. Dinners at upscale restaurants, floral bouquets and even getaways to exotic locales can all create an air of romance each February. Crafty individuals can express romantic sentiments in other ways, including making homemade jewelry. A survey from Statista found that 10...
APPAREL
newtriernews.org

Valentine’s Day Infographic

Valentine’s Day, also known as St. Valentine’s Day is a holiday when couples celebrate their love and express their affections with one another with greetings and gifts. According to History, the first commercial Valentine’s in the United States were printed in the mid-1800s with a common depiction, Cupid, the Roman god of love.
CELEBRATIONS
wvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Florists and bakers prepare for Valentine's Day

The year 2020 probably didn’t go down as anyone’s favorite year, but just before the pandemic hit the United States in earnest, there was Valentine’s Day — and that year, Americans spent a record $27.4 billion on gifts for those they love. That’s an average of $196.31 per person, according to the National Retail Federation.
CELEBRATIONS
DFW Community News

Valentines Day Coloring Pages For Adults

These Valentines Day coloring pages for adults will make a nice gift for your better half! You’ll find lots of hearts and I love you’s that you can give as Valentine’s Day cards. Adult coloring pages for Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is for everyone, children and...
LIFESTYLE
cityline.tv

5 Ways to Add Red to Your Wardrobe This Valentine's Day

We're seeing red... in the best way possible. Red is the colour of love and here are subtle ways that you can add it to your wardrobe on February 14th. This romantic piece is sure to have you swooning. This Parisian hat is both romantic and bright. This simple blouse...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

4 Unbelievable Love Stories That Will Warm Your Heart This Valentine's Day

A man got his happy ending twice over when he met his soulmate — who was also a perfect match for the kidney transplant he needed — on Tinder. "Expect the unexpected," Reid Alexander told PEOPLE in September 2021. "I never would've thought that I would move across the country and meet the love of my life, and then the love of my life would also be a perfect match, and I would get a kidney." Added Alexander's husband, Rafael Diaz, "It was meant to be." Though Alexander, who suffers from Alport syndrome, was hesitant to let Diaz donate his kidney, "I was very sure that I [could] do it," says Diaz, who was already registered as an organ donor at the time. "I just said, 'I want to. You are someone that I want, that I love, so I can do it for you.'" Read their full story here.
LIFESTYLE
NBC4 Columbus

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
UC Daily Campus

The Five Love Languages: Which one is yours?

It’s 2022: Dating apps are the new norm, love is being modernized, and we’re all trying to figure out how to have a successful relationship. Chances are you’ve heard of the Five Love Languages. But if not, they are apparently the main five ways people receive and give love. The concept was coined by Gary Chapman in his 1992 book “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment.” According to him, the top five methods of giving and receiving love are physical touch, gifts, quality time, acts of service and words of affirmation. If you’re wondering which pertains to you, feel free to read his book or take a short quiz. Throughout Dr. Chapman’s career, he searched for a way to simplify the meaning of love and how to easily strengthen the connection between two partners. Let’s dive deeper into each one.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy