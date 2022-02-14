5 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for each love language

A man got his happy ending twice over when he met his soulmate — who was also a perfect match for the kidney transplant he needed — on Tinder. "Expect the unexpected," Reid Alexander told PEOPLE in September 2021. "I never would've thought that I would move across the country and meet the love of my life, and then the love of my life would also be a perfect match, and I would get a kidney." Added Alexander's husband, Rafael Diaz, "It was meant to be." Though Alexander, who suffers from Alport syndrome, was hesitant to let Diaz donate his kidney, "I was very sure that I [could] do it," says Diaz, who was already registered as an organ donor at the time. "I just said, 'I want to. You are someone that I want, that I love, so I can do it for you.'" Read their full story here.

