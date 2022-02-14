I-Team's Call For Action Helps Get Refund For $600 Hair Styling Tool After Shipping Issue

As a survivor of a debilitating form of muscular dystrophy, Michael Riley of Yarmouth Port is used to beating the odds. He pulled through a life-threatening emergency three years ago, when his heart stopped beating on its own for 45 minutes, with the help of emergency CPR rendered by his personal nurse and a tracheotomy at Cape Cod Hospital.
A variety of chairs were just some of the items accidentally ordered from Walmart by one shopping-loving toddler. The massive shipment worth nearly $2,000 was sent to his parents' home in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, last month. Ayaansh Kumar, who is almost 2 years old, got ahold of his mom's...
Everyone travels, well not so much right now because of COVID-19, but we do travel. And if you have a dog, it doesn't make you any less likely to hit the road with your best friend by your side. So, wouldn't you want to take every precaution to make sure that your four-legged buddy is as safe as can be when riding along with you? Of course, you would! This should be of particular interest to you.
Comments / 0