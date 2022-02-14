ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Navy engineer pleads guilty to trying to sell secrets to foreign country

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPlxb_0eEQ9uBh00

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy engineer pleaded guilty Monday, after being accused of attempting to sell military secrets to a foreign government.

Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data, a plea deal that will likely see him spend between 12.5 and 17.5 years in prison.

Toebbe and his wife Diana Toebbe were arrested and charged in October. Both were residents of Annapolis, Md., and were charged with violations of the Atomic Energy Act. Diana Toebbe has pleaded not guilty.

Jonathan Toebbe could have faced life in prison if found guilty of the three original counts.

Toebbe worked as a nuclear engineer for the Department of the Navy and had an active national security clearance granting him access to Restricted Data.

Prosecutors alleged Toebbe mailed a package to a foreign government in April 2020. The country is not identified in court filings.

The FBI became aware and undercover agents began corresponding with Toebbe, who believed at the time he was in contact with the foreign government.

He offered to sell classified information about nuclear submarine designs, according to the criminal complaint.

The FBI intercepted concealed memory cards in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Virginia, which Toebbe believed he was leaving to be collected by foreign agents.

The process is called a "dead drop," and allows information to be exchanged without two people having to physically meet. The memory cards were concealed in things like a gum wrapper and part of a sandwich.

In June, undercover agents sent Toebbe $10,000 in cryptocurrency as a good faith payment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ex-Navy captain pleads guilty in massive bribery case

A former U.S. Navy captain pleaded guilty to bribery Wednesday for accepting nearly $68,000 in dinners, hotels, parties and prostitutes from a Malaysian defense contractor, prosecutors said. Donald Hornbeck, who entered the plea in San Diego federal court, acknowledged that while directing operations of combat ships in the 7th Fleet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Military veteran who smuggled people in flag-draped coffin pleads guilty

The man accused of trying to smuggle two cousins from Mexico through the Falfurrias checkpoint in a “pseudo hearse” with an American flag-draped coffin plead guilty Tuesday to smuggling people in the country illegally. Zachary Taylor Blood, 33, entered his plea in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Julie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland navy engineer accused of espionage back in court

A man from Annapolis accused of trying to sell secrets U.S. submarines to a foreign country will be back in court Monday. Jonathan Toebbe was an engineer with the U.S. navy. He and his wife, Diana, were arrested in West Virginia in October 2021. Investigators say on four occasions, the couple passed along memory card filled with classified information to people who they believed were representatives of the foreign nation. The representatives turned out to be undercover FBI agents. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe have pleaded not guily to charges of conspiracy to communicate restricted data, and communication of restricted data. If they're found guilty, the couple could face life in prison. There is no word on a date for Diana Toebbe's next court hearing. Federal prosecutors have not said what nation the Toebbe's thought they were dealing with.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
State
Pennsylvania State
State
West Virginia State
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Navy engineer pleads guilty in nuclear submarine spy case

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. — A U.S. Naval engineer pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to pass secrets about U.S. nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country, multiple media outlets reported. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, entered his plea in a federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to a single count of conspiracy to...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Navy Nuclear Engineer Pleads Guilty to Espionage-Related Offense in WV

WASHINGTON – A Maryland man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships to a person he believed was a representative of a foreign nation. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, of Annapolis, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2021, after he placed an SD card at a pre-arranged “dead drop” […]
MILITARY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Maryland man pleads guilty after selling U.S. nuclear data to undercover FBI agent

A Maryland man who worked at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges after prosecutors say he delivered restricted data on the design of U.S. nuclear warships to an undercover federal agent he believed was representing a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, of Annapolis, used...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Classified Information#U S Navy#Atomic Energy#Restricted Data
Navy Times

How a former Navy CO became a heavily armed meth dealer

A former Navy commanding officer of several minesweepers was sentenced to 19 years in prison Thursday after he was convicted for dealing meth and firearms offenses, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday. Lance Esswein, 58, left the Navy as a commander in 2006 and once commanded the minesweepers Ardent and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for groping flight attendant

A Canadian man was sentenced to six months in prison for groping a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Miami last year, court records show. The 50-year-old man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Miami. He had pleaded guilty in October to one count of simple assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, a misdemeanor, court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality. Steven Carrillo, 33, originally pleaded not guilty in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Army Times

He defrauded more than 100 disabled veterans of benefits. Prison awaits.

Jamare Mason, 27, of Snellville, Georgia, was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after defrauding more than 100 disabled veterans and Social Security beneficiaries of over $1 million, according to a Jan. 19 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.
SNELLVILLE, GA
newbedfordguide.com

Two in Massachusetts plead guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy, allegedly sold Fentanyl to agent

A Boston man and woman pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to conspiracy and distribution charges involving fentanyl. Valentin Pujols, 35, and Katherine Olivares-Soto, a/k/a “Jessy,” 25, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to one count each of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count each of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. Pujols and Olivares-Soto are scheduled to be sentenced on May 18 and May 24, 2022, respectively.
BOSTON, MA
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
Mercury News

Opinion: Thinking of buying a gun for self-defense? Don’t do it

During my more than 25 years as an emergency medicine physician, I treated hundreds of patients with gunshot wounds. I treated criminals who shot each other. I treated gun owners who killed their family members in drunken rages. I pronounced dead suicide victims who shot themselves with an easily accessible handgun in their home.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
283K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy