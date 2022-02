Early expansion of the College Football Playoff, at the moment, does not seem as inevitable as it did in the midst of the most recent season. There’s a belief that when the current contract for the postseason ends in 2026, expansion to an eight- or 12-team playoff will occur. College and conference administrators over the last year met frequently to attempt an earlier revision — say, 2024 — but their efforts were stunted by a number of disagreements (including but not limited to: season length, automatic berths and the Rose Bowl’s insistence to be played at a specific time every year). Those qualms will be easier to overcome in 2026, when changes made to the format won’t need to be unanimous among the conferences.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO