Under Center Podcast: Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Review

By Tony Gill
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(1:00) - End game officiating of the Super Bowl. (5:30) - Odell Beckham Jr.'s knee injury in the first half. (9:50) - What if...

The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Rams Star Cooper Kupp

In just under an hour, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. It’s just like another home game for the Rams, who call SoFi Stadium home during the regular season. Of course, there’s a little more on the line this Sunday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#American Football#Center Podcast#Bengals Super Bowl
Larry Brown Sports

Two Rams players earned massive bonuses during Super Bowl run

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of reasons to celebrate their big win in Super Bowl LVI, but two of their players had a lot more riding on the game than their teammates. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth earned huge incentive bonuses during the Rams’ postseason run. Each player on the team got $300,000 in bonus money when all was said and done, but Beckham and Whitworth made much more. Beckham took home an extra $3 million and Whitworth made $1.5 million.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Super Bowl: Are Rams or Bengals better suited to play in the heat?

Sean McVay is committed to coaching the Los Angeles Rams after the Super Bowl. Perhaps that will officially be the last big story before Sunday’s big game between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium for the Lombardi trophy. Perhaps not. The Rams went 12-5 in the regular...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
Popculture

Matthew Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Lions Fans After Leading Rams to Super Bowl Win

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN analyst makes horrifying comparison for Joe Burrow's career trajectory

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the NFL by storm this season, especially in the postseason. But Burrow has consistently been beaten up throughout his career. The Bengals have had issues on the offensive line for each of Burrow’s first two seasons. On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said that Burrow could be on the Andrew Luck track if the Bengals can’t fix their issues on the offensive front.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Aaron Donald Sidesteps Retirement Question After Super Bowl Win

Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald helped seal the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. On a fourth-and-1 inside the game's final 45 seconds, Donald got to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and forced an incomplete pass for a turnover on downs. Could that have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top reactions after Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI

No matter what happened in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, there was bound to be a tidal wave of reactions on social media and otherwise. But it sure doesn’t hurt that some downright unforgettable moments on the field, including a historic trick play. There was also a historically bone-headed penalty on one team thanks to a player in a hoodie who decided to come onto the field.
NFL
