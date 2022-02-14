ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Reservations suggested for Valentine’s Day dinner at Waffle House

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
 23 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — They rolled out the red carpet this Feb 14 at Waffle House.

“We want a little bit of love, with a side of waffles. Why not?,” company representative Njeri Boss said.

Valentine’s Day is big. The staff at its restaurant on Columbia Drive in Decatur spent hours decorating. There are heart-covered tablecloths, flowers and balloons on all the tables and romantic songs on the jukebox.

“Yeah, it looked nice. They were fixing it up real well,” longtime customer Michael Covington said.

The Valentine’s Day tradition started at a Waffle House in Johns Creek 14 years ago. Managers noticed a group of couples came in on Feb. 14 every year, so they decided to decorate the restaurant.

On Monday, 200 of the company’s restaurants across 21 states took part.

There’s a special menu, and this is the only day of the year diners can make a reservation for a booth by the window.

“Families, friends and singles eat here regularly. So what we want to do it give it a nice, elegant flair,” Boss said.

