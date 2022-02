Combined company will create one of the largest networks of at-risk providers, improving patient outcomes while lowering costs across the care continuum. Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a leading value-based healthcare platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology and nationwide healthcare provider networks, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Caravan Health, a leader in enabling accountable care organizations (ACOs) to excel in population health management and value-based payment programs, for an initial purchase price of approximately $250 million in a combination of cash and Signify Health common stock. The transaction also includes contingent additional payments of up to $50 million based on the future performance of Caravan. Caravan Health will join Signify Health in supporting a wide spectrum of advanced payment models, enabling providers to assume various levels of risk and collaborate in ways that support their goals to improve health outcomes while lowering costs across the care continuum.

