Oscars Adds 'Fan Favorite' Prize Voted By Twitter

By AFP News
 22 hours ago
Next month's Oscars will include a new "fan favorite" prize for the year's most popular film as voted for by Twitter users, organizers said Monday seeking to lure viewers back to a ceremony that has seen audiences plummet. The announcement -- which will be made during the 94th Academy...

IBTimes

IBTimes

