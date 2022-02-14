Oscars Adds 'Fan Favorite' Prize Voted By Twitter

There has been a ton of backlash since the Oscar nominees were announced due to Spider-Man: No Way Home not being nominated for Best Picture. However, it could still be recognized at the Oscars as the Fan Favorite Film of 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, starting today, Twitter users can vote on their favorite films of 2021, whether the film was nominated or not, using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. Users can vote up to 20 times per day. Voting will run until March 3rd, and the film that receives the most votes will be recognized when the ceremony is broadcast on March 27th. The snubbing of the critical and box-office success that was Spider-Man: No Way Home outraged everyone, including Clerks director Kevin Smith, and the film is now trending on Twitter. It looks like this may be the front-runner for this vote. But the news only gets better, as you will all see in this tweet from the Academy.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO