ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Man accused in Palm Springs stabbing pleads not guilty

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isyra_0eEQ8OQ000

A 40-year-old man accused of stabbing a man and threatening to stab an ampm convenience store clerk pleaded not guilty to related charges.

Christopher William Freitas of Palm Springs was arrested Wednesday when the Palm Springs Police Department received a report of a stabbing at 10:51 a.m. in the 1300 block of Vista Chino.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office on Monday charged Freitas with one felony count each of attempted murder and criminal threats of death or great bodily injury as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of
using a weapon.

Freitas appeared at the Larson Justice Center, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case was scheduled for a felony settlement conference on Feb. 24. He remains held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

According to officials, Freitas approached his neighbor and an altercation ensued for unknown reasons. During the fight, he allegedly stabbed the neighbor, then fled the scene on foot.

While police were at the scene of the initial report, they received a call about a man with a knife matching Freitas' description at an ampm store in the 1700 block of Vista Chino.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and began eating food. When asked to stop, he allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and attempted to stab the store clerk. Patrons within the store allegedly restrained him and threw him out of the store, where police later found and arrested him.

The post Man accused in Palm Springs stabbing pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Hearing for suspects accused in murder of Audrey Moran & Jonathan Reynoso moved to Indio

The preliminary hearing for the five suspects accused in the murder of Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran will be moved back to Indio. The decision was made Monday morning at a hearing at the Riverside Hall of Justice. The judge overseeing the case ruled that the preliminary hearing that was also scheduled for today be The post Hearing for suspects accused in murder of Audrey Moran & Jonathan Reynoso moved to Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Larin Garcia quadruple murder trial: Defense expert returns to the stand

Defense expert Randolph Beasley, a crime scene re-constructionist, was back on the stand Tuesday in the murder trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the Cathedral City man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs in February 2019. Beasley has disputed a prosecution blood spatter report that asserts Larin Garcia was the only other person in The post Larin Garcia quadruple murder trial: Defense expert returns to the stand appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: Defense blood expert counters prosecution blood spatter report

A defense blood expert continued disputing a prosecution blood spatter report Monday in the quadruple murder trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the Cathedral City man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs in February 2019. The debate is over where the shooter was sitting inside the car where the victims were shot. Last week, The post Palm Springs quadruple murder trial: Defense blood expert counters prosecution blood spatter report appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

PSPD: N. Indian Canyon Dr. at 20th Ave. ‘now safe’ in N. Palm Springs following shots fired

The Palm Springs Police department said a "shots fired" incident had ended Tuesday morning in North Palm Springs. A statement from the department said, "The Area is Now Safe. Thank you for your patience." The department was advising residents to avoid the area near N. Indian Canyon Drive and 20th Avenue as they worked to The post PSPD: N. Indian Canyon Dr. at 20th Ave. ‘now safe’ in N. Palm Springs following shots fired appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chino, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Riverside, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Defense blood expert continues testifying Monday in Palm Springs quadruple murder trial

Testimony was expected to continue Monday from a defense blood expert in the quadruple murder trial for Jose Larin Garcia. Last week, Randolph Beasley, a forensic consultant and crime scene re-constructionist testifying for the defense, gave testimony that disputes analysis by the prosecution's blood stain pattern interpreter, Craig Ogino. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1JaoggaYTg Ogino looked at blood spatter The post Defense blood expert continues testifying Monday in Palm Springs quadruple murder trial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police Department adds therapy K9

The Palm Springs Police Department has added a therapy K9 to its staff. On Monday, the department officially introduced Finley to the community. K9 Finley won't be used to track explosives or narcotics like other K9s, he will be around for community events and to help bring smiles to faces of the Palm Springs Police The post Palm Springs Police Department adds therapy K9 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Indio

A man is recovering from gun shot injuries that he sustained overnight in Indio. Police are investigating the shooting, which happened just before midnight on Highway 111 and Golf Center Parkway. Officers were alerted to gunshots and found a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening The post Man injured in overnight shooting in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs man, 60, dies after fire in mobile home

News Channel 3 has learned that a Palm Springs man who was critically burned in an early morning fire has died. Ashley Hung, 60, died at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center the day after the February 6 blaze at his Ramon Road home. Palm Springs firefighters had pulled Hung from the flames, but not before he The post Palm Springs man, 60, dies after fire in mobile home appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ampm#Vista Chino
KESQ News Channel 3

First responders discover suspected meth lab after house fire in Desert Hot Springs

An investigation is underway at a home in Desert Hot Springs after first responders discovered a suspected meth lab Sunday night. The incident started at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. That's when CAL FIRE crews were called to a fire at a house inside the 9700 block of El Mirador Boulevard. According to DHSPD Deputy The post First responders discover suspected meth lab after house fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 killed, including a child in rollover crash in Thousand Palms

Police and first responders are at the scene of a fatal single vehicle crash at Varner Road in Thousand Palms. California Highway Patrol at the scene told News Channel 3 that a woman, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her car and died on scene. A minor, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, The post 2 killed, including a child in rollover crash in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

300 fentanyl pills found in stolen truck in Bermuda Dunes

The latest drug bust in the Coachella Valley consisted of 300 fentanyl pills, two loaded ghost guns, 12 grams of methamphetamine, and tons of cash. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies, the Coachella Community Action Team, and a Sheriff K-9 Deputy responded to a storage facility near the Ralphs on Bermuda Dunes, regarding an ongoing narcotic investigation. The post 300 fentanyl pills found in stolen truck in Bermuda Dunes appeared first on KESQ.
BERMUDA DUNES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Video shows deputy emptying gun, shooting suspect after he collapsed

Body camera video of a fatal shooting by a sheriff's deputy that is being litigated in Riverside County Superior Court was released publicly today, showing the deputy firing multiple rounds from his pistol while pursuing a 26-year-old suspect, including four rounds after the man had collapsed. "Edward Paul Manning was unarmed, nonviolent and was running The post Video shows deputy emptying gun, shooting suspect after he collapsed appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Bail reduced for man recently arrested for 2012 Indio murder

The Riverside County District Attorney is objecting to a local judge's decision to lower the bail of an Indio murder suspect. John Paul Cortina, 36, was arrested in Oct 2021 in connection with the murder of Isela Duran, 45, in Indio on July 11, 2012. Duran was killed in a shooting that left another person injured. The case The post Bail reduced for man recently arrested for 2012 Indio murder appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man shot in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting in the northern part of the city. Police confirmed that one person has been shot. The extent of their injuries remains unknown at this time. The shooting happened on the 400 block of W Palm Vista Drive at around 9:15 p.m. According to Lt. William Hutchinson The post Man shot in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Citibank in Palm Springs robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the loose

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed bank robbery in Palm Springs. The robbery happened at the Citibank on the 1600 block of E Palm Canyon at around 4 p.m. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, who was wearing a black hat, multi-gray gator mask, grey long shirt, blue jeans. Police The post Citibank in Palm Springs robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the loose appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Juvenile shot in Bermuda Dunes neighborhood

A juvenile has been rushed to the hospital after being shot Thursday night in Bermuda Dunes. The shooting happened near the area of Avenue 42 and Jamaica Sands Drive in Bermuda Dunes. It was reported at approximately 9:01 p.m. There is no word on the juvenile's condition at this time. We have a crew at The post Juvenile shot in Bermuda Dunes neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
BERMUDA DUNES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family seeks justice for Juan Garcia, man left on life support after Indio hit-and-run

An Indio family is seeking answers after Juan Garcia, 37, was left brain dead after a hit-and-run on February 6. “She gets to continue her life, but she ended my brother's life. And i just want for him to get the justice he deserves,” said Garcia's sister Dalia. Police responded to a call around 4 The post Family seeks justice for Juan Garcia, man left on life support after Indio hit-and-run appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arrest made in Indio hit-and-run crash that left a man on life support

A woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Indio that left a man on life support. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old woman from Indio, was arrested Tuesday evening. County jail records show that she was released the following day on $65,000 bail. She faces charges of Hit and The post Arrest made in Indio hit-and-run crash that left a man on life support appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police investigate body found in road

Palm Springs Police Department and Riverside County's Coroner's office are investigating a body found in the middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/aHtvjRlzvk— Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) February 9, 2022 Police say the body of a middle-aged man was found at 7 am in front of the intersection of Tachevah Dr. near Biskra Road. Investigators say the The post Palm Springs Police investigate body found in road appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Judge sick, testimony postponed in Larin Garcia quadruple murder trial

The jury was dismissed Wednesday in the trial for a man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019 as the judge was feeling sick. Judge Anthony R. Villalobos said he was feeling too nauseous to proceed with testimony, but noted he did not have a fever or Covid 19 symptoms. The trial The post Judge sick, testimony postponed in Larin Garcia quadruple murder trial appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy