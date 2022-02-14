ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Man charged in Weber, Utah counties for same episode wins double-jeopardy appeal

 2 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — An Orem man has won his double-jeopardy case at the Utah Supreme Court, meaning his conviction for first-degree felony aggravated robbery in Weber County is wiped out and he will go free from state prison. According to court records, Landon Sisneros, now 23, on...

