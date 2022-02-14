Man charged in Weber, Utah counties for same episode wins double-jeopardy appeal

Events at the American Fork Library: Feb. 12: Teen No-Mance Part at 11 a.m. Whether you love Valentine’s Day, don’t like it or just want to do something fun with friends, there will be treats, crafts and activities in The Zone. Feb. 15: Brown Bag Book Chat at noon. Bring your lunch and come chat about what you are reading. This month’s theme is romance books. Feb. 15: History Club for tweens at 4 p.m. Lean cool things about “The Rise of Rome” through stories, games and other activities. Feb. 16: Yoga for Seniors at 3 p.m. Feb. 17: Gen Z Generosity Teen Service Program at 7 p.m. This month, the program will be making simple stuffed bears for kids in crisis. You don’t need sewing or crafting experience to help. Feb. 22: Latino Ambassadors at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 22: Beginner Yoga Class at 7:30 p.m. Please bring your own mat.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO