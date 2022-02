The quick thinking and heroic work of Mrs. Ethel Crone, surgical nurse, averted a threatened explosion that endangered the lives of the patients and others at Brownwood Hospital (300-06 W. Broadway). Her prompt work then further protected the lives of those under care in the Institution as she, with the assistance of Miss Rose Moseley, superintendent, removed the patients to the places of safety as the hospital was swept by a fire that caused a loss of between $15,000 and $20,000. The fire occurred at about 9:15 o'clock.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO