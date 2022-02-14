ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the shortage of new and used cars is impacting the Ozarks

By Carrie Winchel, Bailey Strohl
 22 hours ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tax season is by far the busiest time for car dealerships, but 2022 might look different as both buyers and sellers face a nationwide shortage of new and used vehicles.

The buyer at Never Say No Auto says his job has become more difficult in the last year, now that some used cars are selling for more than they would cost brand new. “I personally bought a vehicle a couple of years ago and I sold it for almost twice what I paid for it two years ago, not just recently. So it’s changed a lot,” Rick Flagelle told reporter Bailey Strohl.

The shortage driving up prices may sound like good news for local dealerships, but Flagelle says it’s hurting them too, explaining, “You know, most of our used vehicles kind of trickled down from the new car dealers. So if they’re trading for less, there’s less on the market. And it makes it harder for us to find cars.”

There are two major reasons for the car shortage and price jump: ongoing computer chip shortages and increasing labor costs. Nationwide, new car prices have risen about 10% since the start of the pandemic, while used car prices have jumped 40%.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years. It’s, you know, generally around this time of year during tax season, they’ll go up just because of the demand for them but nothing near like this. It’s just insanity, really,” Flagelle said.

In early 2022, if you can get your hands on a brand new car, it often means its value actually goes up as soon as you drive it off the lot. For customers looking to buy a vehicle, it will be tough to find the model they want, and they may end up paying a higher price than usual.

Manny Valdez shared his experience after spending the last year trying to get the model he wanted, “It just seems like over and over again we have the well, we don’t have that in stock. We don’t have that in stock. So it’s been a continuous pain, basically,” he said. But just this morning, he spotted the car he wanted while driving on Glenstone Avenue in Springfield. “So we ended up, you know, looking for a used, and today we got lucky.”

Flagelle’s advice for potential car buyers with their hearts set on a certain model: “There’s still good deals out there. Just got to work at it a little hard.”

Flagelle explained Never Say No Auto has a larger inventory right now because buyers seek out individual sales as well as auto auctions. Experts predict the price crunches affecting the car market in early 2022 will continue well into 2023.

