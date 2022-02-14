ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Meal Prep Monday: Heart Shaped Mini-Pizzas

WQAD
WQAD
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — This fun holiday meal is an easy way to celebrate Valentine's Day with a simple dish! The Heart Shaped Mini-Pizzas takes just 45 minutes to prep and cook, and serves 3 people. Find recipe details below and a direct link to Hy-Vee Aisles Online...

www.wqad.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Simply Recipes

Pizza Casserole

Pizza Casserole is the perfect comfort meal. It’s a warm and cheesy baked pasta with marinara sauce and your favorite pepperoni pizza toppings: melty mozzarella cheese and pepperoni slices. I add bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives for a boost of flavors and textures. My favorite thing about...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Dough#Pizza Crust#Pizza Oven#Pizzas#Food Drink#Hy Vee Aisles Online#Vee Italian#Chicken Pesto Pizzas 1 2#Genovese 1 Cup Chicken
bakemag.com

Featured Recipe: Butterfinger Cookie Dough Bites

1 cup all-purpose flour (125 grams) 1/2 cup unsalted butter (115 grams) 3/4 cup dark brown sugar (165 grams) 4 (1.9 oz) Butterfinger ® Bars, coarsely chopped & divided (225 grams) 5 oz 60% cacao semisweet chocolate (140 grams) 1 tbsp canola oil (15 grams) 1 oz milk chocolate...
RECIPES
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Times-Journal

Weekday recipes using ground beef

Recently, someone asked me, “What else can I make with ground beef this week besides spaghetti sauce, taco meat, or hamburgers?” Using cooked ground beef works perfectly in a vast number of recipes and lends itself to a wide variety of cuisines, from Italian and Mexican to Greek and German foods. Like many families, we get tired of the “same old, same old” every week, but it is also nice to have a few recipes that are tried and true and can satisfy the pickiest of family members. I have met very few people who actually like Hamburger Helper, so instead of using a box of the “meal helper” or relying on any of your standard dishes this week, try one of these ground beef recipes. A change of pace is just what you need.
FORT PAYNE, AL
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC News

How to make these zesty parmesan garlic chicken wings for game day

Despite chicken wings trending slightly pricier per pound compared to last year, the Super Bowl staple is a crowd-pleaser and even a smaller batch of this delicious dish will be well worth going for the homemade route. Food stylist and writer Will Coleman came up with a zesty recipe that...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
Elko Daily Free Press

Basic Pizza Dough

Like most yeasted dough recipes, there is an easy way and a hard way to achieve success with homemade dough. The hard way includes a multi-day fermentation process that begins with years-old sourdough starter with a little additional active dry yeast added in. The easy way, outlined below, comes together...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
The Associated Press

California Pizza Kitchen Brings Back Heart-Shaped Pizzas This Valentine’s Day

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022-- In celebration of Valentine’s Day, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), creator of California-style pizza, is bringing back its seasonal guest favorite heart-shaped pizzas and two shareable three-course meals called “Sweet Deal for Two,” which includes some of CPK’s most popular menu items with optional wine pairings for a truly delightful meal.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Start Valentine’s Day on a Good Note With Martha Stewart’s Adorable Mini-Heart Shaped Waffles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Make Valentine’s Day a picturesque fairytale with the help of Martha Stewart and these super-cute waffles! On Feb 5, Stewart posted a photo that screams Valentine’s Day with the caption, “These little waffles hide a tasty secret: They’re actually pockets made from store-bought puff pastry (no need to bust out a bowl or plug in the mixer) that are stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread. You can fill them with chopped fruit, peanut butter, or dulce de leche if you prefer. Whip up...
FOOD & DRINKS
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
Fox News

Buffalo chicken enchilada dip for a Super Bowl 2022 snack: Try the recipe

As Super Bowl 2022 approaches, football fans planning a party food menu may want to add this savory dip to the list. "No game day is complete without a spread of delicious snacks," Kalin Williams, food blogger and photographer at AbundanceofFlavor.com, tells Fox News. Specifically, this melt-in-your mouth cheesy, Mexican-inspired...
FOOD & DRINKS
QSR magazine

Papa Gino's Announces Return of Heart-Shaped Pizza

Back by popular demand, Papa Gino’s announced today the return of their Heart-Shaped Pizzas for Valentine’s Day. Whether it’s ordered as the main course for a romantic night in, a cheesy Monday-night treat for your kids, or a fun way to show yourself some love on your lunch break, these festive pizzas are a simple yet surefire way to make your Valentine’s Day a memorable one.
RESTAURANTS
Citizen Online

Leonardi: A casserole dish that can be tweaked to your taste

As I have mentioned on numerous occasions, my wife, Veronica, is an amazing cook. She never ceases to amaze me with the way she is able to make revisions to existing recipes that consistently are better than the original. She almost never measures anything so, as I write this column featuring her most recent brilliant creation, I have to tell you that the quantities are not exact, but rather approximations of what she created. The bottom line is that this is a dish that easily can be adjusted to suit your taste.
AUBURN, NY
Bon Appétit

Baked Eggs and Greens in Harissa Tomato Sauce

These baked eggs are as good for a speedy weeknight dinner as they are for a festive brunch, and the pan-crisped croutons soak up just enough sauce to create wonderfully crispy-gone-soggy texture. Some brands of harissa are spicier than others, so be sure to taste as you go and adjust the crushed red pepper flake usage depending on how spicy you’d like your finished product.
RECIPES
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy