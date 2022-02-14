Mail-in ballot applications rejected at high rate

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Registered voters eligible to vote in June’s Maryland Primary can request a mail-in ballot. The first batch of mail-in ballot request forms was mailed to registered voters in late January. More than half of Maryland’s voters did so by mail in the 2020 election. The popular option is now back because of a new state law requiring the Board of Elections to send all voters a mail-in ballot request form. Neighborhood polling places will return this year and eight days are scheduled for in-person early voting. “Certainly, in 2020, there were so many changes that we are happy to be going back to our normal election process,” State Elections Deputy Administrator Nikki Charlson said. “The big difference between 2020 general election and now is our neighborhood polling places are going to be open on Election Day. That’s a significant change.” The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for June 28’s Primary is June 21. Voters can also request a mail-in ballot online. To register to vote in Maryland, click here.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO