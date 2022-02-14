ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mail-in ballot applications rejected at high rate

Cover picture for the articleMail-in ballot applications for the March 1 primary are being rejected by almost 40% — largely because of a missing ID number, which is now required after a new voting bill passed the Legislature last year. The Houston Chronicle reported that nearly four in 10 Harris County mail...

houstonpublicmedia.org

Election officials say Texas’ new ID rules for voting by mail could cause more ballots to get rejected

More people’s mail-in ballots could be rejected in the March primary because of Texas' new ID matching requirement, local election officials say. The requirement is part of Texas’ new voting law, Senate Bill 1. A provision of the law requires that the ID number on the application for a vote-by-mail ballot, as well as the ballot itself, match the ID number a voter used to register to vote.
TEXAS STATE
State
California State
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Discussion: Mail-in-ballot hypocrisy in Texas

Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw is taking heat for sending unsolicited mail-in-ballots to voters in his district, resulting in Democrats calling Texas' Election Integrity Law hypocritical. Fox 7 Austin's Mike Warren is joined by Ed Espinoza and James Dickey to discuss the details.
TEXAS STATE
San Marcos Daily Record

Capital Highlights — Mail-in ballot applications rejected at high rate

Mail-in ballot applications for the March 1 primary are being rejected by almost 40% — largely because of a missing ID number, which is now required after a new voting bill passed the Legislature last year. The Houston Chronicle reported that nearly four in 10 Harris County mail ballot...
ELECTIONS
WDVM 25

West Virginia legislature tightening rules for mail-in ballots

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — It’s an election year, time to revisit the debate on expanding mail-in voting. It caught the attention of the West Virginia legislature to start the week, and voters weighed in too. The goal is to find the right balance of ballot access and security. Jefferson County Delegate John Doyle brought […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
kion546.com

Judge deals Texas narrow defeat over mail-in ballot limits

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A federal judge has handed Texas’ elections overhaul a partial defeat days ahead of 2022′s first primary. The ruling Friday night by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio weakens new rules that make it a crime for election officials to proactively help voters get a ballot by mail. It orders Texas not to enforce that narrow part of the law against Harris County, which in 2020 sought to send more than 2 million Houston voters mail-in ballot applications during the pandemic. Texas was expected to appeal the decision, which comes just days before early voting begins for the the first-in-the-nation primary on March 1.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
lowerbuckstimes.com

Voting applications being mailed

Bucks County voters on the permanent mail-in list are receiving a vote-by-mail application for 2022 elections. The Bucks County Board of Elections is mailing nearly 134,000 applications to registered voters who requested on a previous mail-in ballot application to be placed on the permanent mail-in list. This annual mailing is required by law.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Mail-In Ballot Request Forms Arriving To Maryland Voters

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Registered voters eligible to vote in June’s Maryland Primary can request a mail-in ballot. The first batch of mail-in ballot request forms was mailed to registered voters in late January. More than half of Maryland’s voters did so by mail in the 2020 election. The popular option is now back because of a new state law requiring the Board of Elections to send all voters a mail-in ballot request form. Neighborhood polling places will return this year and eight days are scheduled for in-person early voting. “Certainly, in 2020, there were so many changes that we are happy to be going back to our normal election process,” State Elections Deputy Administrator Nikki Charlson said. “The big difference between 2020 general election and now is our neighborhood polling places are going to be open on Election Day. That’s a significant change.” The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for June 28’s Primary is June 21. Voters can also request a mail-in ballot online. To register to vote in Maryland, click here.
MARYLAND STATE
myrgv.com

Cameron County mail-in ballots mailed out as more requests expected

Registered voters in Cameron County who requested mail-in ballots for the March 1 primary election should keep a lookout for them as the county’s elections department has mailed out 1,321 ballots. The ballots — 1,271 Democratic and 50 Republicans — were delivered to the U.S. Post office on Tuesday...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

New Beto O'Rourke ad puts Gov. Greg Abbott in hot seat over energy company campaign donations

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continues to aggressively take Gov. Greg Abbott to task for his handling of last year’s winter storm that knocked out power for millions and killed at least 246 Texans. O’Rourke kicked off the first day of early voting for the primary election Monday with a new ad attacking the Republican leader, saying Texans are paying higher utility bills as a result of the power grid failure.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodtx.com

Candidates in local GOP primaries state views in forum

Candidates in the March 1 Brown County Republican Party primary elections stated their goals and priorities if elected and answered questions in a three-hour forum Tuesday night. The forum, sponsored by the Brown County Republican Party, was held at Victory Life Church. Candidates in races for county judge, county commissioners...
BROWN COUNTY, TX

